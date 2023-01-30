Home Nation

SC agrees to hear pleas challenging Centre's ban on BBC documentary on 2002 Gujarat riots

At the outset of the proceedings, lawyer Sharma, who has filed a PIL in his personal capacity, mentioned the plea, saying that people were being arrested.

Supreme court

A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on February 6 pleas challenging Centre’s decision to ban BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots and also the removal of tweets and social media posts by the intermediaries on the directions of the Centre by invoking emergency powers.

The pleas that have been filed by serial litigant ML Sharma, Journalist N Ram, Advocate Prashant Bhushan and TMC MP Mahua Moitra were mentioned before the bench lead by CJI DY Chandrachud. 

Appearing for N Ram, Advocate Prashant Bhushan and TMC MP, Senior Advocate CU Singh told the bench that their (N Ram & Prashant Bhushan) tweets were taken down by Centre. Singh further stated that the Centre has not yet formally publicised the blocking order and that there were reports of suspension of students from campus. 

“Our tweets have been taken down. Order haven’t been made public. Yesterday their were reports of suspension of students from campus," Singh said. 

Levelling allegations that the ban was “malafide, arbitrary and unconstitutional”, MLMSharma in his plea has also sought for examining the documentary. He has also sought for taking actions against persons involved directly or indirectly in Gujarat riots. 

Raising questions of constitutional importance, Sharma in his plea has urged the top court to decide whether citizens under article 19(1)(a) have the right to see news, facts and reports on the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Seeking to quash order dated January 21, 2023 of the Ministry of the Information and Broadcasting, the plea states, “Whether without having an Emergency declared under Article 352 of the Constitution of India by the President, Emergency provisions can be invoked by the Central Government?”

Sharma has also claimed that the documentary has recorded facts which as evidence can be used further to cause justice to victims. 

TAGS
Supreme Court 2022 Gujarat riots BBC Documentary India: The Modi Question
India Matters
