Home Nation

Uttarakhand: 2 ex-Cong MPs face Waqf land fraud charge

The Waqf Board in BJP-ruled Uttarakhand has launched a drive to remove illegalbencroachments from its properties.

Published: 30th January 2023 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2023 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Waqf Board

Waqf Board

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN:  The Waqf Board in BJP-ruled Uttarakhand has launched a drive to remove illegal encroachments from its properties. The board has initiated proceedings against two veteran former Congress MPs, including Akbar Ahmed Dumpy,  through police and court in this regard. 

On the orders of Waqf Board Chairman Shadab Shams, who recently announced the abolition of kurta payjama culture in Madrasas of the state after taking charge, board secretary Hasmat Ali has filed a case against seven people, including former Congress MP Akbar Ahmed Dumpy, on charges of land fraud and fake registry of Waqf Board properties.

It is alleged that former MP Akbar Ahmed Dumpy, owner of Alia Developers, took the land in his name by submitting fake documents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand waqf board BJP
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp