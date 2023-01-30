Uttarakhand: 2 ex-Cong MPs face Waqf land fraud charge

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Waqf Board in BJP-ruled Uttarakhand has launched a drive to remove illegal encroachments from its properties. The board has initiated proceedings against two veteran former Congress MPs, including Akbar Ahmed Dumpy, through police and court in this regard. On the orders of Waqf Board Chairman Shadab Shams, who recently announced the abolition of kurta payjama culture in Madrasas of the state after taking charge, board secretary Hasmat Ali has filed a case against seven people, including former Congress MP Akbar Ahmed Dumpy, on charges of land fraud and fake registry of Waqf Board properties. It is alleged that former MP Akbar Ahmed Dumpy, owner of Alia Developers, took the land in his name by submitting fake documents.