YSRC demands caste-based eco census to know real status of backward castes

YSR Congress leader Vijaysai Reddy said backward castes are over 50 per cent of the total population and the census will help find their economic status.

Published: 30th January 2023 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2023 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The YSR Congress on Monday demanded a nationwide caste-based economic census at an all-party meet convened by the government ahead of the Budget session of Parliament.

It is necessary to know the economic status of the backward castes who are "lagging behind" on social and development indicators, the party said.

The ruling party in Andhra Pradesh has joined the likes of the JD(U) and the RJD, both of which have demanded a caste census.

The grand alliance government in Bihar has rolled out a state-wide caste census. Reddy said his party also demanded the women quota bill for ensuring reservation for them in Parliament. Parties including the TRS, TMC, and the BJD also supported the demand.

