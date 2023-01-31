Home Nation

14 charred to death in massive fire at multi-storey building in Jharkhand's Dhanbad

Eye-witnesses informed that the fire broke out on the second floor of Ashirwad Apartment late in the evening at around 6 pm which spread to the third and fourth floors within minutes.

Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out at, multi-storey building in Dhanbad.

Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out at, multi-storey building in Dhanbad. (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

DHANBAD: In yet another incident of fire in Dhanbad, at least 14 people died while several others received burn injuries after a massive fire engulfed a multi-storied residential building at Dhanbad. Police have confirmed 14 deaths, which include 10 women and three girls.

As many as 20 fire tenders were roped in, which took several hours to dodge the fire. Notably, five people, including a doctor couple – Dr Vikash Hazra and Dr Prema Hazra, were killed due to asphyxiation in a fire which broke out in the storeroom of Arti Memorial nursing home in Dhanbad on January 28, Saturday.

“Fourteen people have died so far while 24 others, who have received serious burn injuries, have been admitted to hospital,” said a police official requesting anonymity. "A cylinder blast is said to be the reason behind the incident," he added.

Eye-witnesses informed that the fire broke out on the second floor of Ashirwad Apartment late in the evening at around 6 pm which spread to the third and fourth floors within minutes. 

Dead bodies were difficult to be identified as the flames were high and intense, they said

Some of the firemen have also received burn injuries along with the Bank More Police Station officer in charge PK Singh, who has been admitted to a local nursing home.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, expressing his condolences towards the family members whose near and dear ones died in the incident, said that he himself is monitoring the rescue work which is being done at war footing by the district administration.

