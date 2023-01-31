Home Nation

Adani row & BBC docu in focus at all-party meet, Oppn seeks debate

They in unison asked the government why it was delaying an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation or the Enforcement Directorate into the Hindenburg row.

Pralhad Joshi, Arjun Ram Meghwal and TRS leaders Nama Nageshwar Rao and K Keshava Rao before an all-party meeting in New Delhi on Monday | PTI

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Hindenburg-Adani controversy, ban on the BBC documentary on Gujarat riots, and China’s aggression along the LAC remained in focus in the all-party meeting convened on Monday, with the Opposition parties demanding discussions on the issues in the parliament. 

The women’s reservation bill, caste census, and interventions by governors in some states were also raised by the Opposition. The customary all-party meeting was convened by the government to seek the support of the Opposition in running the Houses smoothly on the eve of the Budget session, which starts on Tuesday.  RJD leader and Rajya Sabha member Manoj Jha raised the stock market controversy related to the Adani group, describing it as a critical issue related to the country’s economy. AAP MP Sanjay Singh and parliamentarians of other parties like the DMK and the Left supported Jha’s views. 

They in unison asked the government why it was delaying an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation or the Enforcement Directorate into the Hindenburg row. The Opposition also brought up the issue of the ban on the BBC documentary, asking the government what it would gain by curbing its broadcast. TMC MPs Sudip Bandhopadhayaa and Sukhendu Sekhar Ray demanded a discussion on the ban. BJD MP Sasmita Patra made a case for the women’s reservation bill, which was supported by other Opposition parties. 

The BSP raised a demand for discussion in the parliament on the Chinese aggression. However, the government said that some matters related to the country’s security cannot be discussed on the floor of the parliament. YSR Congress MP Vijay Sai Reddy sought a national caste-based economic census to ascertain the status of backward castes.

The demand for caste census got support from other parties like JD(U), RJD, TMC and BJD. Later, speaking to the media after the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the government has expressed its willing to discuss every issue under the rules in the parliament. “We have sought the support of the Opposition in running the proceedings smoothly. The meeting was cordial,” he said.

