BJP OBC Morcha to campaign against ‘politics of casteism’

NEW DELHI: With an eye on the Assembly elections in nine states scheduled for this year, the OBC Morcha of BJP adopted political resolutions at its two-day national executive which concluded on Monday. The meeting, held at Gurugram in Haryana, was held after wide deliberations on various issues and activities of Morcha.

OBC Morcha national general secretary Dr Nikhil Anand said the Morcha will launch a special campaign in all the nine poll-bound states - Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland , Karnataka, Mizoram, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh - to expose the parties doing “politics of casteism” in the name of social justice and politics of religious appeasement in the name of secularism .

He further said that the BJP OBC Morcha will soon launch the ‘Ghar Ghar Chalo, Gaon Gaon Chalo’ campaign. “Under which, the organisation will reach out to the common people sitting at the last line. The BJP OBC Morcha is determined to leave no stone unturned to ensure that Modi ji is again the PM of India in 2024 with a big majority”, he said.

Morcha’s national president and Rajya Sabha MP Dr K Laxman said, “After the independence, for the first time the OBC society of India has become a participant in policy-making, development planning and its implementation ensuring its 100 per cent success at the ground level.”

‘Only govt to show genuine interest’

Giving constitutional status to the NCBC, reservation to the OBC in NEET and including 27 ministers from the OBC in the Cabinet, the Modi government has shown genuine interest for the betterment of OBCs in the country, Morcha’s national president and Rajya Sabha MP Dr K Laxman said.

