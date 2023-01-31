Home Nation

Cong-Left pact means nothing, says Himanta

The BJP is facing a challenge this election but the Assam CM exuded confidence the party would better its 2018 results.

Published: 31st January 2023 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday downplayed the Congress-Left alliance in election-bound Tripura, alluding it to a combination of two “zeros”.

“Zero and zero is zero. The Congress is zero country-wide while the Communists are zero world-wide. So, for us, there is nothing to be worried about,” Sarma told journalists in Agartala, flanked by his Tripura counterpart Manik Saha.

The BJP is facing a challenge this election but the Assam CM exuded confidence the party would better its 2018 results. It had won 36 of the 60 seats in the last election and formed a coalition government with ally Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura which bagged 8 seats. They forged a pre-poll alliance this election.  Tripura will go to elections on February 16.

