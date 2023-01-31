'Discussion on Budget': BJP forms committee to take budget to public from February 1 to 12

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the first such move with an eye on the next 2024 Lok Sabha elections in particular,

the Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to run a nationwide campaign on the union budget, which is to be tabled in the Parliament. To run the party’s nationwide campaign on the union budget this year, the National President of Bharatiya Janata Party Jagat Prakash Nadda has constituted a 9- member committee.

Bihar’s former deputy chief minister and finance minister Sushil Kumar Modi-who is now MP in RS, has been entrusted with the task of running the campaign called “Discussion on Budget” across the country between February 1 and 12 as its convenor.

Sharing this through tweets, Sushil Kumar Modi said that the campaign is aimed at taking the main points of the union budget to the public up to the block level by organising conferences and discussion on the budget’s pro-people concerns in districts.

At the central level, several economic experts associated with the party like national general Sunil Bansal, Tejasvi Surya – the national president of the party’s Yuva Morcha, Rajkumar Chahar- LS MP and national president of Kisan Morcha and others have been included in the committee for successful running

of the campaign.

As part of this planned campaign, the first meeting of the 9-member committee was held at the headquarters in Delhi on Tuesday.

“At the meeting, the committee has decided that on February 4 and 5, ministers of the Government of India, national officials and economic experts will address a 'conference on the budget’. The press conferences at 50 important centres, including all states’ capitals of the country, would also be organised,”

said an official source of the BJP.

Besides all this, the BJP central leadership has also constituted a 4-member committee for this work in each state. “The chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and the party president of every state, party’s leaders of the opposition of non-BJP ruled states have been tasked to hold press conferences on February 2 for elucidating the main features of budget,” said a senior BJP leader also.

The BJP has made it compulsory to state units to organize conferences in all the districts and informed the people even in the rural areas about the main issues of the budget at the block level.

NEW DELHI: In the first such move with an eye on the next 2024 Lok Sabha elections in particular, the Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to run a nationwide campaign on the union budget, which is to be tabled in the Parliament. To run the party’s nationwide campaign on the union budget this year, the National President of Bharatiya Janata Party Jagat Prakash Nadda has constituted a 9- member committee. Bihar’s former deputy chief minister and finance minister Sushil Kumar Modi-who is now MP in RS, has been entrusted with the task of running the campaign called “Discussion on Budget” across the country between February 1 and 12 as its convenor. Sharing this through tweets, Sushil Kumar Modi said that the campaign is aimed at taking the main points of the union budget to the public up to the block level by organising conferences and discussion on the budget’s pro-people concerns in districts. At the central level, several economic experts associated with the party like national general Sunil Bansal, Tejasvi Surya – the national president of the party’s Yuva Morcha, Rajkumar Chahar- LS MP and national president of Kisan Morcha and others have been included in the committee for successful running of the campaign. As part of this planned campaign, the first meeting of the 9-member committee was held at the headquarters in Delhi on Tuesday. “At the meeting, the committee has decided that on February 4 and 5, ministers of the Government of India, national officials and economic experts will address a 'conference on the budget’. The press conferences at 50 important centres, including all states’ capitals of the country, would also be organised,” said an official source of the BJP. Besides all this, the BJP central leadership has also constituted a 4-member committee for this work in each state. “The chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and the party president of every state, party’s leaders of the opposition of non-BJP ruled states have been tasked to hold press conferences on February 2 for elucidating the main features of budget,” said a senior BJP leader also. The BJP has made it compulsory to state units to organize conferences in all the districts and informed the people even in the rural areas about the main issues of the budget at the block level.