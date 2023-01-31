Home Nation

'Discussion on Budget': BJP forms committee to take budget to public from February 1 to 12

Bihar’s former deputy chief minister and finance minister Sushil Kumar Modi-who is now MP in RS, has been entrusted with the task of running the campaign called “Discussion on Budget”.

Published: 31st January 2023 11:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 11:36 PM   |  A+A-

Budget

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the first such move with an eye on the next 2024 Lok Sabha elections in particular,
the Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to run a nationwide campaign on the union budget, which is to be tabled in the Parliament. To run the party’s nationwide campaign on the union budget this year, the National President of Bharatiya Janata Party Jagat Prakash Nadda has constituted a 9- member committee.

Bihar’s former deputy chief minister and finance minister Sushil Kumar Modi-who is now MP in RS, has been entrusted with the task of running the campaign called “Discussion on Budget” across the country between February 1 and 12  as its convenor.

Sharing this through tweets, Sushil Kumar Modi said that the campaign is aimed at taking the main points of the union budget to the public up to the block level by organising conferences and discussion on the budget’s pro-people concerns in districts.

At the central level, several economic experts associated with the party like national general  Sunil Bansal, Tejasvi Surya – the national president of the party’s Yuva Morcha, Rajkumar Chahar-  LS MP and national president of  Kisan Morcha and  others have been included in the committee for successful running
of the campaign.

As part of this planned campaign, the first meeting of the 9-member committee was held at the headquarters in Delhi on Tuesday.

“At the meeting, the committee has decided that on February 4 and 5, ministers of the Government of India, national officials and economic experts will address a 'conference on the budget’. The press conferences at 50 important centres, including all states’ capitals of the country, would also be organised,”
said an official source of the BJP.

Besides all this, the BJP central leadership has also constituted a 4-member committee for this work in each state. “The chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and the party president of every state, party’s leaders of the opposition of non-BJP ruled states have been tasked to hold press conferences on February 2 for elucidating the main features of budget,” said a senior BJP leader also.

The BJP has made it compulsory to state units to organize conferences in all the districts and informed the people even in the rural areas about the main issues of the budget at the block level.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Budget Lok Sabha elections BJP Union budget
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Centre moves SC, seeks open court hearing on plea for review of verdict on Benami law
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint session of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
World's view towards India has changed: President Murmu in first Parliament address
Image used for representational purpose only.
Most of Adani Group stocks trade lower
The logo of the International Monetary Fund (Photo | AP)
Expecting slowdown in Indian economy to 6.1 pc in 2023 from 6.8 pc in 2022, says IMF 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp