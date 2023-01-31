Home Nation

Indore: Law student held for filming court hearing on Bajrang Dal

She was shooting videos in the court in a case pertaining to raising religiously provocative slogans by Bajrang Dal during the January 25 protests against Pathaan in Indore.

Published: 31st January 2023 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  A young female law student Sonu Mansoori, held by police from one of the courtrooms in Indore District Court premises on Saturday for posing as an advocate and clicking pictures/videos during trial of a case (in which Bajrang Dal men are accused) is linked to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), the Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra said on Monday.

“A case has already been registered against her. In her statement to the police, she has stated about furnishing updates and details about trial of such cases to the PFI and Peace Party. Cash totaling Rs 1.25 lakh has been seized from her possession, the source of the seized money is being tracked. It’s also being further probed why she was present in the courtroom and filming pictures and visuals during the trial of a case. All these related aspects are being probed by police,” Mishra said in Bhopal.

She was shooting videos in the court in a case pertaining to raising religiously provocative slogans by Bajrang Dal during the January 25 protests against Pathaan in Indore. Four Bajrang Dal men were arrested.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
law student PFI
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Centre moves SC, seeks open court hearing on plea for review of verdict on Benami law
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint session of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
World's view towards India has changed: President Murmu in first Parliament address
Image used for representational purpose only.
Most of Adani Group stocks trade lower
The logo of the International Monetary Fund (Photo | AP)
Expecting slowdown in Indian economy to 6.1 pc in 2023 from 6.8 pc in 2022, says IMF 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp