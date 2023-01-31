Indore: Law student held for filming court hearing on Bajrang Dal

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A young female law student Sonu Mansoori, held by police from one of the courtrooms in Indore District Court premises on Saturday for posing as an advocate and clicking pictures/videos during trial of a case (in which Bajrang Dal men are accused) is linked to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), the Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra said on Monday.

“A case has already been registered against her. In her statement to the police, she has stated about furnishing updates and details about trial of such cases to the PFI and Peace Party. Cash totaling Rs 1.25 lakh has been seized from her possession, the source of the seized money is being tracked. It’s also being further probed why she was present in the courtroom and filming pictures and visuals during the trial of a case. All these related aspects are being probed by police,” Mishra said in Bhopal.

She was shooting videos in the court in a case pertaining to raising religiously provocative slogans by Bajrang Dal during the January 25 protests against Pathaan in Indore. Four Bajrang Dal men were arrested.

