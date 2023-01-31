Home Nation

Italian female flyer arrested after assaulting crew members on Vistara flight to Mumbai

The incident occurred on Monday on Vistara’s Abu Dhabi-Mumbai (UK 256) flight when the woman began to create a ruckus insisting on sitting in Business class though she had an economy ticket.

Published: 31st January 2023 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

Vistara (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representation. (Photo | PTI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An unruly Italian woman, 45-year-old Paola Perruccio, had to be strapped to her seat till a Vistara aircraft landed at Mumbai’s Sahar airport. She was arrested by the Sahar police post landing and was later released on bail.

The incident occurred on Monday on Vistara’s Abu Dhabi-Mumbai (UK 256) flight when the woman began to create a ruckus insisting on sitting in Business class though she had an economy ticket. She assaulted the cabin crew when she was stopped after which she removed some of her clothes and began to walk in the aisle partially naked.

She is also alleged to have punched a crew member and spat at another on the face when she was prevented from sitting in the Business class, following which she began to strip.

"It was when she became unmanageable that a restraining device was used to strap her on her seat till the aircraft landed in Mumbai."

After landing, the woman was handed over to Vistara’s security officials who then handed her over to Mumbai police.

“The accused has been booked for assault, other acts of interference against a crew member and endangering the safety or jeopardising good order and discipline under the Aircraft Rules, 1937, along with assault and rash and negligent behaviour under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code."

She was produced before the court and granted bail later in the day.

