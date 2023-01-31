Home Nation

Italian woman 'punched & spat' on cabin crew aboard Abu Dhabi to Mumbai flight

The staff of the airline described the Italian passenger's behaviour as "unruly" and "violent." 

Published: 31st January 2023 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

Vistara airlines, Vistara

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Online Desk

An Italian woman reportedly punched and spat on cabin crew onboard Abu Dhabi to Mumbai Vistara Airline flight. The cabin crew subsequently tied the woman to her seat, reports said.

The passenger was in an inebriated condition. The staff of the airline described the Italian passenger's behaviour as "unruly" and "violent." She also allegedly stripped and littered the plane.

According to ANI, she allegedly insisted on sitting in business class despite an economy ticket, assaulted crew, took off some clothes and walked up and down aisle in a partially naked state

Vistara said in a statement that the flight's captain "issued a warning card and made a decision to restrain the customer" because of her behaviour.

A staff member later lodged a complaint with the police in Mumbai. The passenger was arrested. She was later given bail by the court.

However, BBC quoted the passenger's lawyer Prabhakar Tripathi as saying that she was "uncomfortable" in her allotted seat and "requested to be moved to a vacant seat" and that caused a "disagreement" with the crew. He said she was also allegedly not allowed to use the bathroom due to turbulence.

"She was later allowed to go to the washroom but was tied up on return," Tripathi said. He also denied media reports which quoted police officers as saying that the woman was drunk, BBC reported.

