Home Nation

Morbi bridge collapse: Oreva MD surrenders before court

 Jaysukh Patel surrendered before the judicial magistrate's court here on Tuesday.

Published: 31st January 2023 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

Members of India's Youth Congress take part in a candlelight march to pay tribute to the victims who died in the Morbi bridge collapse. ( Photo | PTI)

In this backdated image, members of India's Youth Congress take part in a candlelight march to pay tribute to the victims who died in the Morbi bridge collapse. (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MORBI (Gujarat): The MD of Oreva Group and the prime accused in the Morbi bridge collapse that left at least 132 persons dead in October last year, Jaysukh Patel, surrendered before the judicial magistrate's court here on Tuesday.

Patel surrendered a day before his anticipatory bail application was due for hearing on Wednesday.

According to court sources, on Tuesday afternoon, Patel walked into the courtroom and surrendered before the judicial magistrate.

On January 27, the investigating officer and Deputy Superintendent of Police, P.A. Zala, had filed a charge sheet in the suspension bridge collapse case of October 30, 2022, in which 132 persons were killed.

In the charge sheet, Jaysukh Patel was named as the prime accused who was absconding. The main allegation against Patel is that though he had to repair and re-open the bridge for public after one year, to make quick money, he opened the bridge without a fitness certificate within six months.

Though corrosion was found on one of the main cables of the suspension bridge, he did not replace it. This bridge required expert engineers, but he simply got it repaired with ordinary fabricators, putting the lives of visitors at risk.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Morbi bridge collapse MD of Oreva Group
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Centre moves SC, seeks open court hearing on plea for review of verdict on Benami law
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint session of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
World's view towards India has changed: President Murmu in first Parliament address
Image used for representational purpose only.
Most of Adani Group stocks trade lower
The logo of the International Monetary Fund (Photo | AP)
Expecting slowdown in Indian economy to 6.1 pc in 2023 from 6.8 pc in 2022, says IMF 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp