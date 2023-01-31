Home Nation

Raipur Diary: ‘Collegium system best for appointing judges’

The Preamble of Indian Constitution has always been cited as the defining document for the judges.

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations |Sourav Roy)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

The Preamble of Indian Constitution has always been cited as the defining document for the judges. On the ongoing debate regarding the Centre v/s Judiciary in reference to the Collegium system, former Supreme Court judge and ex-CJ of Chhattisgarh HC Deepak Gupta narrated that there is no better alternative than the existing system but it is the constitutional principles that needs to reign supreme. He observed that though ‘will of the people’ is the cornerstone, one needs to analyse where any government really represent the ‘Will of the People’ in a true sense. 

Millet cafe finds mention in PM’s speech 
Chhattisgarh’s first ‘Millet Cafe’ in Raigarh that was reported by this Daily, evidently caught the attention of the Prime Minister Office (PMO). PM Narendra Modi, who has been advocating to popularise the inherent benefits of the nutri-cereals, praised the Raigarh Millet Cafe in his radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ last Sunday when he urged the audience to visit the Cafe, if in Raigarh, run by the women self-help group (SHG) and relish the rich taste of nutritious food served there. The UN has declared 2023 as ‘International Year of Millets’ under the ambition propagated by the Indian government.

Youth fest highlights state’s diversity
Chhattisgarh is again portrayed as a land of cultural diversity during the ongoing state-level youth festival. The occasion witnessed dance performances, food cuisines and customs of the state. Artists of different age groups from across the state  are performing in traditional costumes. The audience were moved by the costumes of forest dwellers and fisherwomen. The state has been encouraging artists to showcase their unique culture, tradition on the  platforms and are making efforts to evolve scope to promote cultural exchanges.

Ejaz Kaiser
Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh
ejaz@newindianexpress.com

