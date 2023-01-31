Record paddy procurement has Cong, BJP claiming credit in C’garh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh has created a new record on paddy procurement, with the state collecting 107 lakh tonne of the grain in the current kharif season. The state, known as rice bowl, procured 97.97 lakh tonnes of paddy from around 22 lakh farmers last year. The state government had raised the target to 110 lakh tonnes for the ongoing paddy procurement.

Around 24.96 lakh farmers registered themselves for selling their paddy at the minimum support price. So far, Rs 2,0375 crore have been paid online directly into the bank accounts of farmers. The state government under its Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana procures paddy at Rs 2,500 per quintal. This year, the number of procurement centres in the state has gone up to 2,617.

Paddy procurement, which started on November 1 last year, will continue till January 31 this year. In all likelihood, the collection will surpass the target of 110 lakh tonne. With political parties observing the record performance as “no mean feat” for Chhattisgarh in an election year, the game is taking credit.

“The ruling Congress celebrating the occasion on record paddy procurement should offer gratitude to the Modi government as the entire rice obtained from paddy are purchased by the Centre. The state government works as an agency in the procurement process whereas 90 percent of the amount paid to farmers are released by the central government,” claimed Arun Sao, BJP state president.

The Congress retorted, ‘the BJP president is a liar’. “There is no contribution by the Modi government in the procurement. The entire amount paid to farmers are borne by the state government. The state takes loans from various banks through State Cooperative Marketing Federation (MARKFED) that executes the work under price support scheme. The Bhupesh government is paying the highest minimum support price per quintal to farmers,” said Sushil Anand Shukla, chairman, Congress media.

