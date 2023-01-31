Resignations of 81 MLAs were not voluntary: Raj Assembly secy to HC 

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Assembly secretary Mahavir Prasad Sharma has informed the high court that the resignations of 81 pro-Ashok Gehlot MLAs, who put in their papers on September 25 last year, were not voluntary. He also said that it was he who recommended withdrawal of resignations to Speaker CP Joshi and that is why they were not accepted.

Sharma has presented the complete details of 81 MLAs before the Rajasthan High Court, which is hearing a plea filed by deputy leader of Opposition and BJP leader Rajendra Rathore. “The MLAs, while requesting to withdraw individually, had clearly stated thant there was no voluntary resignation.

All the MLAs had done so under Rule 173 (4) of the Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. This is not a matter of 10th Schedule, but of resignations of Ministers and MLAs. Therefore, the Supreme Court’s order to decide in four weeks does not apply,” the Legislative Assembly Secretariat said.

It has been stated that MLAs had not given separate resignations. Six MLAs submitted resignations of all 81 MLAs. On September 25, amid the possibility of Gehlot becoming the Congress President, MLAs had resigned. After this, Rathore filed a petition and raised certain questions.

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Assembly secretary Mahavir Prasad Sharma has informed the high court that the resignations of 81 pro-Ashok Gehlot MLAs, who put in their papers on September 25 last year, were not voluntary. He also said that it was he who recommended withdrawal of resignations to Speaker CP Joshi and that is why they were not accepted. Sharma has presented the complete details of 81 MLAs before the Rajasthan High Court, which is hearing a plea filed by deputy leader of Opposition and BJP leader Rajendra Rathore. “The MLAs, while requesting to withdraw individually, had clearly stated thant there was no voluntary resignation. All the MLAs had done so under Rule 173 (4) of the Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. This is not a matter of 10th Schedule, but of resignations of Ministers and MLAs. Therefore, the Supreme Court’s order to decide in four weeks does not apply,” the Legislative Assembly Secretariat said. It has been stated that MLAs had not given separate resignations. Six MLAs submitted resignations of all 81 MLAs. On September 25, amid the possibility of Gehlot becoming the Congress President, MLAs had resigned. After this, Rathore filed a petition and raised certain questions.