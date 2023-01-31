Home Nation

SC asks TN government to bring on record temple info

In a plea, The Hindu Dharma Parishad had sought appointment of Arangavalar Committee headed by Retired Judge in all Hindu Temples with a social activist, a devotee, an SC person and a woman.

Published: 31st January 2023 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court.

A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. (File Photo)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Monday directed TN government to bring on record information related to temples where the process of appointment of trustees in temples is complete, is underway and in which some extra time will be taken to complete the same.

A bench of Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli said, “List after 4 weeks to enable the respondents to bring on record information related to temples where process of appointment has been complete, where the process is underway & in which some extra time will be taken to complete the process.” In a plea, The Hindu Dharma Parishad had sought appointment of Arangavalar Committee (Trustee Committee) headed by Retired Judge in all Hindu Temples with a social activist, a devotee, an SC person and a woman as its Members to manage the Temples. 

The plea was preferred by the Parishad against Madras HC’s order of dismissing its writ seeking similar relief. It was argued before the HC that several Hindu Temples in TN were not maintained well and destroyed.

Earlier, the state informed the SC that the process of appointment of trustees in temples has commenced for 1,045 temples in a phased manner and the appointments will be completed in six months time.
“The Trust Board is formed, in order to run the day to day administration of the religious institutions and also to implement various welfare schemes, renovation works and development activities, benefitting devotees, fit persons appointed under the Act are functioning,” the affidavit stated.

Laying emphasis on the fact that over 38,000 temples are administered by individual and separate Trust Board, state government has told the Supreme Court that it is practically impossible to appoint a Trust Board for each and every temple consisting a retired judge. The state has also called the plea erroneous for stating that all temples have land spanning lakhs of acres, thousands of buildings, and crores of rupees valued gold and diamond ornaments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hindu Dharma Parishad Arangavalar Committee
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Centre moves SC, seeks open court hearing on plea for review of verdict on Benami law
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint session of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
World's view towards India has changed: President Murmu in first Parliament address
Image used for representational purpose only.
Most of Adani Group stocks trade lower
The logo of the International Monetary Fund (Photo | AP)
Expecting slowdown in Indian economy to 6.1 pc in 2023 from 6.8 pc in 2022, says IMF 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp