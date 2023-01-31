SC to hear EPS plea on AIADMK post on February 3

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea by Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) seeking to direct Election Commission of India (ECI) to take on record his appointment as party’s interim general secretary and abolishment of coordinator post held by O Panneerselvam (OPS) on February 3. Taking into consideration the urgency that has arisen with the Erode (East) bypoll, a bench of justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Hrishikesh Roy on Monday directed EPS to implead ECI as a party.

The bench directed OPS and ECI to file their response within three days. “Judgement has been reserved after conclusion of hearing. Urgency has arisen in the wake of elections of which the last date for filing nomination is February 7. ECI may be impleaded as party. Having regard to the circumstances, we allow respondent 1 (EPS) to serve a copy of application on ECI and contesting parties and to file their response within three days,” the bench said in its order.

EPS calls ECI inattentive in accepting appointment

The order came in a plea which was filed by OPS challenging Madras HC s ruling that restored EPS as AIADMK party’s single leader. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi and advocate Balaji Srinivasan appeared for EPS and AIADMK party.

Irrespective of the apex court reserving its verdict on a plea challenging HC s ruling, EPS had been constrained to approach SC ahead of the ECI’s press note of setting out schedule for the bypoll.

Palaniswami in his application said the ECI was inattentive in accepting his appointment as interim general secretary as chosen by the general body of the party, and also didn’t allow him to sign Form A and Form B.

Laying emphasis on the fact that majority supporting the resolution electing him as the interim general secretary is undisputable, and he is discharging his duties as party’s leader, Edappadi K Palaniswami has argued that he is authorised to sign Forms A and B to allocate the party symbol.

He has argued that irreparable injury and hardship would be caused to the party if the application is not allowed as the party would go uncontested in the bypoll.

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea by Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) seeking to direct Election Commission of India (ECI) to take on record his appointment as party’s interim general secretary and abolishment of coordinator post held by O Panneerselvam (OPS) on February 3. Taking into consideration the urgency that has arisen with the Erode (East) bypoll, a bench of justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Hrishikesh Roy on Monday directed EPS to implead ECI as a party. The bench directed OPS and ECI to file their response within three days. “Judgement has been reserved after conclusion of hearing. Urgency has arisen in the wake of elections of which the last date for filing nomination is February 7. ECI may be impleaded as party. Having regard to the circumstances, we allow respondent 1 (EPS) to serve a copy of application on ECI and contesting parties and to file their response within three days,” the bench said in its order. EPS calls ECI inattentive in accepting appointment The order came in a plea which was filed by OPS challenging Madras HC s ruling that restored EPS as AIADMK party’s single leader. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi and advocate Balaji Srinivasan appeared for EPS and AIADMK party. Irrespective of the apex court reserving its verdict on a plea challenging HC s ruling, EPS had been constrained to approach SC ahead of the ECI’s press note of setting out schedule for the bypoll. Palaniswami in his application said the ECI was inattentive in accepting his appointment as interim general secretary as chosen by the general body of the party, and also didn’t allow him to sign Form A and Form B. Laying emphasis on the fact that majority supporting the resolution electing him as the interim general secretary is undisputable, and he is discharging his duties as party’s leader, Edappadi K Palaniswami has argued that he is authorised to sign Forms A and B to allocate the party symbol. He has argued that irreparable injury and hardship would be caused to the party if the application is not allowed as the party would go uncontested in the bypoll.