Seeking an ally in India for the transformation of the UN process, says UNGA President

President Korosi said that he is hopeful that India would become a permanent member of the UN after the reforms process.

Published: 31st January 2023 12:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 12:48 AM   |  A+A-

Csaba Korosi

Csaba Korosi, President of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly. (Photo | Twitter@UN_PGA)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In India, we are seeking an ally which will support us in the process of transformation of the UN through reforms which will bring about great changes in the UN, said UNGA 77th session President, Csaba Korosi on his first visit to India. 

"During my interaction with PM Modi, we spoke about India’s contribution to the UN reform process. Discussions also took place around the subject of humanitarian aid as the world is reeling under the worst food and energy crisis," President Korosi said adding that he is hopeful that India would become a permanent member of the UN after the reforms process. 

President Korosi said that all wars come to an end and they hoped that negotiations would work and a ceasefire declared between Russia and Ukraine. Negotiations and discussions, as PM Modi has been reiterating, would possibly lead to an end to the conflict. 

"Happy to welcome Csaba Korosi on his first visit to India. Reaffirmed India’s commitment to multilateralism, including at the UN. We discussed the importance of conserving and optimising global water resources and welcomed his support for G20 India," said Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

President Korosi also met with External Affairs Minister, Dr Jaishankar and Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Urban Development Hardeep Puri.

"We hosted a millet lunch for President Korosi. We also discussed global challenges, UN reforms, the Ukraine conflict and G20 agenda. We assured him of India’s fullest support in developmental progress and reformed multilateralism," said Dr Jaishankar.

Meanwhile, talking about the reforms process in the UN, which would also include considering India to become a Permanent Member of the UN, President Korosi said that out of the 193 members nearly 73 had spoken about reform.

The challenges facing our world are great, but they are not insurmountable. To quote the old Indian proverb, "We cannot change the direction of the wind, but we can adjust the sails," UNGA President said.

