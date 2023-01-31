‘Seeking an ally in India for UN reform’

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In India we are seeking an ally which will support us in the process of transformation of the UN through reforms which will bring about great changes in the UN, said UNGA 77th session President, Csaba Korosi on his first visit to India.

“During my interaction with PM Modi we spoke about India’s contribution in the UN reform process. Discussions also took place around humanitarian aid as the world is reeling under the worst food and energy crisis,” Korosi said adding that he was hopeful that India would become a permanent UN member.

“Happy to welcome Csaba Korosi on his first visit to India. Reaffirmed India’s commitment to multilateralism, including at the UN. We discussed the importance of conserving and optimizing global water resources and welcomed his support for G20 India,’’ said PM Modi.

