Soren says Guv wish on domicile bill won’t work 

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Disappointed over Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais asking to review the legality of 1932 Khatian-based Local Policy Bill-2022, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that things will not happen according to the governor; instead things will happen according to what the government wants in this state.

Addressing a public meeting at Saraikela-Kharsawan during ‘Khatiyani Johar Yatra,’ Soren said that such things are being witnessed in other states also, wherever there is non-BJP government.

Notably, amid the yatra, the Governor Bais on Sunday returned 1932 Khatian- based Local Policy Bill-2022 passed by Jharkhand Assembly, asking it to review its legality in accordance with the Constitution and Supreme Court orders.

“This is not happening only in Jharkhand, but also in several other states where BJP is not in power. They are being troubled through governors. But, I would like to warn the opposition parties that this is not New Delhi, J&K or Andaman and Nicobar. This is Jharkhand where the government has been elected by the Adivasi-Moolwasi of the state,” said Soren.

Governors should rather tell people which state has not formulated rules to ensure jobs for the local youths, he added. “They are saying that the bill passed by us is unconstitutional, which means that the government elected by 3.25 crore people of this state are fools,” said the CM. Soren also asked whether giving jobs to the locals on priority basis is unconstitutional as it is being said that the government should not bring such a bill, which would create controversy.

RANCHI: Disappointed over Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais asking to review the legality of 1932 Khatian-based Local Policy Bill-2022, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that things will not happen according to the governor; instead things will happen according to what the government wants in this state. Addressing a public meeting at Saraikela-Kharsawan during ‘Khatiyani Johar Yatra,’ Soren said that such things are being witnessed in other states also, wherever there is non-BJP government. Notably, amid the yatra, the Governor Bais on Sunday returned 1932 Khatian- based Local Policy Bill-2022 passed by Jharkhand Assembly, asking it to review its legality in accordance with the Constitution and Supreme Court orders. “This is not happening only in Jharkhand, but also in several other states where BJP is not in power. They are being troubled through governors. But, I would like to warn the opposition parties that this is not New Delhi, J&K or Andaman and Nicobar. This is Jharkhand where the government has been elected by the Adivasi-Moolwasi of the state,” said Soren. Governors should rather tell people which state has not formulated rules to ensure jobs for the local youths, he added. “They are saying that the bill passed by us is unconstitutional, which means that the government elected by 3.25 crore people of this state are fools,” said the CM. Soren also asked whether giving jobs to the locals on priority basis is unconstitutional as it is being said that the government should not bring such a bill, which would create controversy.