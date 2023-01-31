Home Nation

Soren says Guv wish on domicile bill won’t work 

Governors should rather tell people which state has not formulated rules to ensure jobs for the local youths, he added.

Published: 31st January 2023 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI:  Disappointed over Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais asking to review the legality of 1932 Khatian-based Local Policy Bill-2022, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that things will not happen according to the governor; instead things will happen according to what the government wants in this state.
Addressing a public meeting at Saraikela-Kharsawan during ‘Khatiyani Johar Yatra,’ Soren said that such things are being witnessed in other states also, wherever there is non-BJP government.

Notably, amid the yatra, the Governor Bais on Sunday returned 1932 Khatian- based Local Policy Bill-2022 passed by Jharkhand Assembly, asking it to review its legality in accordance with the Constitution and Supreme Court orders.

“This is not happening only in Jharkhand, but also in several other states where BJP is not in power. They are being troubled through governors. But, I would like to warn the opposition parties that this is not New Delhi, J&K or Andaman and Nicobar. This is Jharkhand where the government has been elected by the Adivasi-Moolwasi of the state,” said Soren.

Governors should rather tell people which state has not formulated rules to ensure jobs for the local youths, he added. “They are saying that the bill passed by us is unconstitutional, which means that the government elected by 3.25 crore people of this state are fools,” said the CM. Soren also asked whether giving jobs to the locals on priority basis is unconstitutional as it is being said that the government should not bring such a bill, which would create controversy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Soren Khatian-based Local Policy Bill-2022 BJP Jharkhand
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Centre moves SC, seeks open court hearing on plea for review of verdict on Benami law
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint session of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
World's view towards India has changed: President Murmu in first Parliament address
Image used for representational purpose only.
Most of Adani Group stocks trade lower
The logo of the International Monetary Fund (Photo | AP)
Expecting slowdown in Indian economy to 6.1 pc in 2023 from 6.8 pc in 2022, says IMF 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp