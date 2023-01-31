Home Nation

Uttarakhand tableau wins top prize in R-Day parade

It showcased the famous Jageshwar Temple, besides other elements like the rich wildlife of the state. Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh had also created their presentations with a religious theme.

Published: 31st January 2023 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Uttarakhand tableau wins top prize in R-Day parade

Uttarakhand tableau wins top prize in R-Day parade.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Even as unease continues in the state due to the sinking of land in Joshimath, Uttarakhand got a reason to cheer on Monday. The state’s tableau bagged the top spot for the first time at the Republic Day Parade this year. The tableaux of Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh stood second and third, respectively.

The Army’s Punjab Regiment Centre contingent was declared the best marching contingent among the three services, while the Indian Air Force won the first spot in the online public poll conducted by MyGov. From among Central Armed Police Forces(CAPF) and other auxiliary forces, the Central Reserve Police Force was named as the best marching contingent.

The Uttarakhand tableau, titled Manaskhand, depicted the proposed Manaskhand corridor project that will link all major temples of the Kumaon region and develop them along the lines of the Char Dham in the Garhwal region. It showcased the famous Jageshwar Temple, besides other elements like the rich wildlife of the state. Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh had also created their presentations with a religious theme.

Maharashtra presented the three-and-a-half Shaktipeeths of Adishakti the Mahalakshmi Temple of Kolhapur, Sri Kshetra Tuljapur of Tuljabhavani, Renukadevi of Mahur, and Saptshringi Devi of Vani. The tableau of Uttar Pradesh showcased the three-day Deepotsava celebrated in Ayodhya.

Congratulating the people of the state, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami tweeted, “This achievement is a proud moment for all of us. Garhwal has been described as Kedarkhand and Kumaon as ‘Manaskhand’ in the Skanda Purana.

Jageshwar Temple too has a lot of religious belief.” Gujarat won the first spot in an online public poll conducted by MyGov, for its tableau on green energy. The second spot went to Uttar Pradesh, followed by Maharashtra. “Three panels of judges were appointed for assessing the performance of marching contingents from three Services, marching contingents from Central Armed Police Forces and other auxiliary forces and tableaux” said the ministry of defence.

Online poll was conducted for citizens to vote from January 25 to 28 on MyGov webpage. The ministry of tribal affairs tableau on ‘Eklavya model residential schools’ bagged the top position in the panel of judges section among ministries and departments. The home ministry’s presentation on CAPFs clinched the top spot in the popular choice category. A special prize went to Central Public Works Department on biodiversity conservation.

Online poll was conducted for citizens to vote
Online poll was conducted for citizens to vote from January 25 to 28 on MyGov webpage. The ministry of tribal affairs tableau on ‘Eklavya model residential schools’ bagged the top position in the panel of judges section among ministries and departments. The home ministry’s presentation on CAPFs clinched the top spot in the popular choice category. A special prize went to Central Public Works Department on biodiversity conservation.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joshimath Uttarakhand tableaux Republic Day
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Centre moves SC, seeks open court hearing on plea for review of verdict on Benami law
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint session of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
World's view towards India has changed: President Murmu in first Parliament address
Image used for representational purpose only.
Most of Adani Group stocks trade lower
The logo of the International Monetary Fund (Photo | AP)
Expecting slowdown in Indian economy to 6.1 pc in 2023 from 6.8 pc in 2022, says IMF 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp