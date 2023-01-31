Uttarakhand tableau wins top prize in R-Day parade.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as unease continues in the state due to the sinking of land in Joshimath, Uttarakhand got a reason to cheer on Monday. The state’s tableau bagged the top spot for the first time at the Republic Day Parade this year. The tableaux of Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh stood second and third, respectively.

The Army’s Punjab Regiment Centre contingent was declared the best marching contingent among the three services, while the Indian Air Force won the first spot in the online public poll conducted by MyGov. From among Central Armed Police Forces(CAPF) and other auxiliary forces, the Central Reserve Police Force was named as the best marching contingent.

The Uttarakhand tableau, titled Manaskhand, depicted the proposed Manaskhand corridor project that will link all major temples of the Kumaon region and develop them along the lines of the Char Dham in the Garhwal region. It showcased the famous Jageshwar Temple, besides other elements like the rich wildlife of the state. Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh had also created their presentations with a religious theme.

Maharashtra presented the three-and-a-half Shaktipeeths of Adishakti the Mahalakshmi Temple of Kolhapur, Sri Kshetra Tuljapur of Tuljabhavani, Renukadevi of Mahur, and Saptshringi Devi of Vani. The tableau of Uttar Pradesh showcased the three-day Deepotsava celebrated in Ayodhya.

Congratulating the people of the state, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami tweeted, “This achievement is a proud moment for all of us. Garhwal has been described as Kedarkhand and Kumaon as ‘Manaskhand’ in the Skanda Purana.

Jageshwar Temple too has a lot of religious belief.” Gujarat won the first spot in an online public poll conducted by MyGov, for its tableau on green energy. The second spot went to Uttar Pradesh, followed by Maharashtra. “Three panels of judges were appointed for assessing the performance of marching contingents from three Services, marching contingents from Central Armed Police Forces and other auxiliary forces and tableaux” said the ministry of defence.

Online poll was conducted for citizens to vote from January 25 to 28 on MyGov webpage. The ministry of tribal affairs tableau on ‘Eklavya model residential schools’ bagged the top position in the panel of judges section among ministries and departments. The home ministry’s presentation on CAPFs clinched the top spot in the popular choice category. A special prize went to Central Public Works Department on biodiversity conservation.

Online poll was conducted for citizens to vote

Online poll was conducted for citizens to vote from January 25 to 28 on MyGov webpage. The ministry of tribal affairs tableau on ‘Eklavya model residential schools’ bagged the top position in the panel of judges section among ministries and departments. The home ministry’s presentation on CAPFs clinched the top spot in the popular choice category. A special prize went to Central Public Works Department on biodiversity conservation.

NEW DELHI: Even as unease continues in the state due to the sinking of land in Joshimath, Uttarakhand got a reason to cheer on Monday. The state’s tableau bagged the top spot for the first time at the Republic Day Parade this year. The tableaux of Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh stood second and third, respectively. The Army’s Punjab Regiment Centre contingent was declared the best marching contingent among the three services, while the Indian Air Force won the first spot in the online public poll conducted by MyGov. From among Central Armed Police Forces(CAPF) and other auxiliary forces, the Central Reserve Police Force was named as the best marching contingent. The Uttarakhand tableau, titled Manaskhand, depicted the proposed Manaskhand corridor project that will link all major temples of the Kumaon region and develop them along the lines of the Char Dham in the Garhwal region. It showcased the famous Jageshwar Temple, besides other elements like the rich wildlife of the state. Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh had also created their presentations with a religious theme. Maharashtra presented the three-and-a-half Shaktipeeths of Adishakti the Mahalakshmi Temple of Kolhapur, Sri Kshetra Tuljapur of Tuljabhavani, Renukadevi of Mahur, and Saptshringi Devi of Vani. The tableau of Uttar Pradesh showcased the three-day Deepotsava celebrated in Ayodhya. Congratulating the people of the state, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami tweeted, “This achievement is a proud moment for all of us. Garhwal has been described as Kedarkhand and Kumaon as ‘Manaskhand’ in the Skanda Purana. Jageshwar Temple too has a lot of religious belief.” Gujarat won the first spot in an online public poll conducted by MyGov, for its tableau on green energy. The second spot went to Uttar Pradesh, followed by Maharashtra. “Three panels of judges were appointed for assessing the performance of marching contingents from three Services, marching contingents from Central Armed Police Forces and other auxiliary forces and tableaux” said the ministry of defence. Online poll was conducted for citizens to vote from January 25 to 28 on MyGov webpage. The ministry of tribal affairs tableau on ‘Eklavya model residential schools’ bagged the top position in the panel of judges section among ministries and departments. The home ministry’s presentation on CAPFs clinched the top spot in the popular choice category. A special prize went to Central Public Works Department on biodiversity conservation. Online poll was conducted for citizens to vote Online poll was conducted for citizens to vote from January 25 to 28 on MyGov webpage. The ministry of tribal affairs tableau on ‘Eklavya model residential schools’ bagged the top position in the panel of judges section among ministries and departments. The home ministry’s presentation on CAPFs clinched the top spot in the popular choice category. A special prize went to Central Public Works Department on biodiversity conservation.