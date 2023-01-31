Wangchuk on five-day climate fast, says 'will fight till my last breath'

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

Social activist, engineer and innovator Sonam Wangchuk, who got an overwhelming response from the locals on the last day of his 5-day ‘climate fast’ on Monday, said he will intensify his stir in the absence of any response to his demands. Wangchuk is seeking steps for environment conservation and implementation of the 6th Schedule of the Constitution for Ladakh.

“Today was the 5th and last day of my climate fast for the safeguarding of mountains, glaciers, land and people of Ladakh and for grant of 6th Schedule of Indian constitution to the Ladakh UT,” Wangchuk said in a video message.

He added that his fast was meant to draw the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the entire world to live simpler and carbon-neutral lives. Wangchuk said he would intensify his protest if there is no response from the government. “I will go on a hunger strike for 10 days, later 15 days and so on till my last breath.”

Wangchuk, who inspired the 3-Idiots film, began the fast on January 26 at the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL). He was supposed to stage the protest at Khardungla pass, at a height of 18,000ft where temperature touches -40°C. However, since the roads to Khardungla were blocked by snow, the administration placed him under house detention and restricted his fast to HIAL campus, Wangchuk said.

Meanwhile, a large number of people visited him on Monday to express their solidarity, including leaders of Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance. The two groups are jointly leading a campaign for grant of full statehood, 6th Schedule status and two Lok Sabha seats to Ladakh UT.

