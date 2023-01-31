Home Nation

Wangchuk on five-day climate fast, says 'will fight till my last breath'

He added that his fast was meant to draw the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the entire world to live simpler and carbon-neutral lives

Published: 31st January 2023 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Social activist, engineer and innovator Sonam Wangchu on the last day of his 5-day ‘climate fast’ . (Photo | Twitter, @Wangchuk66)

Social activist, engineer and innovator Sonam Wangchu on the last day of his 5-day ‘climate fast’ . (Photo | Twitter, @Wangchuk66)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

Social activist, engineer and innovator Sonam Wangchuk, who got an overwhelming response from the locals on the last day of his 5-day ‘climate fast’ on Monday, said he will intensify his stir in the absence of any response to his demands. Wangchuk is seeking steps for environment conservation and implementation of the 6th Schedule of the Constitution for Ladakh. 

“Today was the 5th and last day of my climate fast for the safeguarding of mountains, glaciers, land and people of Ladakh and for grant of 6th Schedule of Indian constitution to the Ladakh UT,” Wangchuk said in a video message.

He added that his fast was meant to draw the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the entire world to live simpler and carbon-neutral lives. Wangchuk said he would intensify his protest if there is no response from the government. “I will go on a hunger strike for 10 days, later 15 days and so on till my last breath.”

Wangchuk, who inspired the 3-Idiots film, began the fast on January 26 at the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL). He was supposed to stage the protest at Khardungla pass, at a height of 18,000ft where temperature touches -40°C. However, since the roads to Khardungla were blocked by snow, the administration placed him under house detention and restricted his fast to HIAL campus, Wangchuk said.

Meanwhile, a large number of people visited him on Monday to express their solidarity, including leaders of Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance. The two groups are jointly leading a campaign for grant of full statehood, 6th Schedule status and two Lok Sabha seats to Ladakh UT.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sonam Wangchuk ladakh Activist climate fast
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Centre moves SC, seeks open court hearing on plea for review of verdict on Benami law
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint session of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
World's view towards India has changed: President Murmu in first Parliament address
Image used for representational purpose only.
Most of Adani Group stocks trade lower
The logo of the International Monetary Fund (Photo | AP)
Expecting slowdown in Indian economy to 6.1 pc in 2023 from 6.8 pc in 2022, says IMF 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp