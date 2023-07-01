Home Nation

Allahabad HC directs makers of 'Adipurush' to appear before it on July 27

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court has directed the makers of the controversial movie "Adipurush" to appear before it on July 27 and the central government to form a committee to give its views on the film.

A vacation bench comprising Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Justice Shree Prakash Singh was hearing separate petitions of Kuldeep Tiwari and Naveen Dhawan seeking a ban on the movie.

The court has ordered director Om Raut, producer Bhushan Kumar, and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir to appear before it on July 27.

It has also directed the central government to constitute a five-member committee to give its view on the film as to whether it had hurt the feelings of the public.

In a separate order, it also directed the government to review the decision of granting of certificate to the movie.

The order was uploaded on the high court's website late on Friday.

The bench has said the secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and chairman of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) will file their personal affidavits apprising it as to whether the guidelines for certification of the film for public exhibition has been followed in letter and spirit.

The court said in case the requisite affidavits are not filed by the next date, any Class-1 officer, not below the rank of deputy secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, as well as any responsible officer of the CBFC will appear in person along with records.

It has also directed the director, the producer and the dialogue writer to file their personal affidavits explaining their bona fide by the next date.

The court said it was restraining itself from passing any interim order or any coercive action against them before having their response on affidavits.

It had last heard the matter on June 28.

