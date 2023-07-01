'On what issues does he want uniformity?' Kapil Sibal on PM Modi's pitch for Uniform Civil Code

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should inform the country what the proposal was for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The former union law minister also said that Uttarakhkand's Civil Code cannot be implemented across the country.

"Firstly Prime Minister should inform the country what is the proposal for UCC and on what issues he want uniformity. Until a proposal is put forward, there is no need for a debate (on UCC)," Sibal said.

"Uttarakhkand's Civil Code cannot be implemented across the country. People are not completely aware of the law, but there are discussions going on," he added.

The concept of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has been a topic of discussion for the past four years, and it has once again come into focus following Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his recent public address in Madhya Pradesh had batted for the uniform law.

PM Modi said that the country cannot run on two laws and that Uniform Civil Code was part of the Constitution.

"Today people are being instigated in the name of UCC. How can the country run on two (laws)? The Constitution also talks of equal rights...Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. These (Opposition) people are playing vote bank politics," PM Modi had said.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice on Thursday called a meeting on the UCC during which it said it will hear the views of stakeholders.

The committee led by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi informed all the 31 MPs and members of the committee that their views on UCC would be sought and considered at the meeting on July 3.

"Members are reminded that the next meeting of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice will be held at 3 PM on Monday, July 3, 2023," read a release on the committee's agenda.

