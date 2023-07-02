Home Nation

Decision has to be taken against those who violated party line: Sharad Pawar on NCP leaders

Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar and several of his colleagues joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government as deputy chief minister and ministers on Sunday.

Published: 02nd July 2023 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2023 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar speaks during a press conference at his residence, in Pune. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PUNE: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said that a decision has to be taken on those who violated the party line and joined the Eknath Shinde government, indicating that action would be taken against Ajit Pawar and other leaders who became part of the ruling dispensation.

In a surprising move, Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister, while eight MLAs of his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) took oath as ministers in the government led by the Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) earlier in the day.

Addressing a press conference here, Sharad Pawar said that his endeavour after this development would be to travel as much as possible within the state and the country and build relations with people.

Pawar said he would not fight over anyone saying anything by taking the NCP's name but would go to people instead.

"Those who violated the party line and took an oath, a decision has to be taken on them," he said.

He said that some party leaders were nervous about probes by the Enforcement Directorate and named Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse-Patil, and Hasan Mushrif.

"Today's episode (on his party MLAs joining the Shinde government) may be new for others, but not for me," he added.

ALSO READ: NCP appoints Jitendra Awhad as Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly

Pawar said that he was not bothered that people have left, but he was worried about their future.

