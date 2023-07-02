Home Nation

Uzbek national arrested near the Indo-Nepal border at Sitamarh

At least 35 foreign nationals hailing from 11 countries have been arrested from the districts close to the Indo-Nepal border for their involvement in illegal activities since January. 

By Express News Service

PATNA: A Uzbekistan national was arrested from the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar's Sitamarhi district for allegedly trying to enter Indian territory from Nepal without a valid passport and other travel-related documents.

According to the police, a car driver, Mohammad Aarish in whose vehicle the Uzbekistan national travelled from Kathmandu, has been detained for interrogation.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Sitamarhi, Manoj Kumar Tiwari said the Uzbekistan national identified as Khalil Mukhtorov was crossing the Indo-Nepal border near the Sonbarsa border check post. 
Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel who were on a routine vehicle check-up stopped the car.

Himanshu Rathod, commandant of SSB, 51st battalion said the man was nabbed when he tried to enter India from Nepal without a valid passport. He was detained at the border check post and subsequently, 
officials of intelligence agencies were alerted. 

According to a statement from the Bihar police, altogether 35 foreign nationals hailing from 11 countries have been arrested from the districts close to the Indo-Nepal border for their involvement in illegal activities since January. 

The countries whose citizens have been arrested by the police include Nepal, Sudan, Myanmar, Russia, Check Republic, Tibet (China), Uganda (East Africa), Uzbekistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh and the United States of America, the statement read.

It said 20 foreign nationals were detained while trying to cross the international border and enter Indian territory. Six foreigners were arrested for being involved in the smuggling of gold. Four others were held for violating prohibition law. Police said cases were lodged under relevant sections of the IPC and the Foreign National Act and further investigations are underway. 

