BJP all set for Maha ‘Pawar’ play in 2024 elections

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Whatever happened in Maharashtra today sends out a message to regional parties that once dominated India’s political landscape. In four months, two prominent regional parties in Maharashtra have split.

First was the Balasaheb Thackeray-led Shiv Sena that saw a vertical split: Uddhav Thackeray lost his party founded by his father and the symbol along with the government. Now, NCP chief Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar revolted against his uncle and joined hands with BJP.

Ajit Pawar took the oath of deputy chief minister a third time in the last four years and six times in his political career.

Earlier, the BJP broke Shiv Sena and made Eknath Shinde as a chief minister but that did not help to set a positive narrative in favour of the government. On the other hand, Uddhav Thackeray continues to gain sympathy.

However to counter the Maha Vikas Aghadi and the sympathy factor in favour of Uddhav, BJP yet again broke the NCP, so that they will have smooth sailing in 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra.

The BJP’s move is also aimed at countering the growing influence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in decision-making. Under the given circumstances, Ajit Pawar and BJP ministers will dominate the Shinde cabinet.

NCP state president Jayant Patil said Shinde was ignoring his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, who as the home minister, has no authority to even transfer any police officer. The BJP’s cadre was also upset with the functioning of Shinde and his son Dr Shreekant who was seen interfering in government functioning. Patil said Ajit Pawar’s induction could have helped in maintaining the balance of power.

The speculation is that Ajit Pawar’s entry into the BJP-Sena government will rattle CM Shinde which may compel him and his aides to get out of the government. That would allow more NCP representation that could lead to Ajit Pawar becoming the CM.

However, allowing the NCP a greater space may damage the BJP too, because BJP will be seen as responsible for breaking regional parties. There could be double-engine sympathy — for Uddhav Thackeray and now Sharad Pawar.

If Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray travel across the state, then BJP will face a major challenge. The 83-year-old Pawar has decided to rebuild the party and said the current situation is “not new” for him.

The NCP question of legacy also got clear today. Supriya Sule is a clear political heir of Sharad Pawar.

Besides, the NCP leaders who faced corruption charges left the party in fear of arrest that happened in 2014, 2019 and 2023. The BJP tagged NCP as a party of corrupt leaders. But all those whom the BJP called corrupt are now a part of the government.

