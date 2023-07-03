Congress says attempt to split Opposition unity; Kharge, Sonia dial Sharad Pawar

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the Opposition parties are set to hold their second meeting on July 14, the coup by Nationalist Congress Party leader (NCP) Ajit Pawar in Maharashtra may deal a blow to the efforts by the parties to forge an anti-BJP front in the 2024 elections.

However, the Opposition, including the Congress, maintained that it is another attempt by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to split the Opposition and the parties will intensify their efforts to bolster unity in the coming days.

On Sunday, Ajit Pawar, backed by several MLAs, took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra. With Ajit Pawar claiming the support of more than 40 MLAs, a weakened NCP and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in Maharashtra may cast shadows over a formidable alliance at the national level too, say observers.

The Congress, an ally in the MVA alliance, alleged that the BJP’s ‘washing machine’ has resumed its operations. The party’s top leadership including UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi spoke to Sharad Pawar over the phone to extend their support.

The party said that several new entrants into the BJP-led alliance in Maharashtra had been facing serious corruption charges with ED or CBI.

“On June 29, PM Modi spoke about corruption. It appears he switched on the washing machine and these leaders are now squeaky clean after this oath-taking ceremony,” said K C Venugopal.

NEW DELHI: As the Opposition parties are set to hold their second meeting on July 14, the coup by Nationalist Congress Party leader (NCP) Ajit Pawar in Maharashtra may deal a blow to the efforts by the parties to forge an anti-BJP front in the 2024 elections. However, the Opposition, including the Congress, maintained that it is another attempt by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to split the Opposition and the parties will intensify their efforts to bolster unity in the coming days. On Sunday, Ajit Pawar, backed by several MLAs, took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra. With Ajit Pawar claiming the support of more than 40 MLAs, a weakened NCP and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in Maharashtra may cast shadows over a formidable alliance at the national level too, say observers. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Congress, an ally in the MVA alliance, alleged that the BJP’s ‘washing machine’ has resumed its operations. The party’s top leadership including UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi spoke to Sharad Pawar over the phone to extend their support. The party said that several new entrants into the BJP-led alliance in Maharashtra had been facing serious corruption charges with ED or CBI. “On June 29, PM Modi spoke about corruption. It appears he switched on the washing machine and these leaders are now squeaky clean after this oath-taking ceremony,” said K C Venugopal.