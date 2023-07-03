Fresh gunfight erupts in Manipur, tribal groups condemn beheading

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A gunfight erupted between two groups in strife-torn Manipur on Monday. However, there were no reports of any casualties.

Official sources said the incident occurred on the border of Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts. Security forces were deployed in the area to bring the situation under control.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) said one Manihar Meetei (66) from Sekmai in Imphal West district, who was caught by Kuki village defence volunteers of Kangpokpi district, was freed on Sunday.

Rebel group Kuki National Front, which signed the suspension of operation agreement, intervened and ensured his safe release on humanitarian grounds, the ITLF said.

ALSO READ | Kuki groups lift 2-month blockade on NH-2 in Manipur

The tribal body released a photo of the decapitated head of a victim of the violence. It said David Thiek, a young Kuki-Zo village volunteer from Churachandpur district, was killed by a mob shortly after Sunday midnight.

Several Kuki-Zo organisations condemned the “barbaric” killing.

The Hmar Students’ Association Joint Headquarters Delhi said Thiek’s killing left the community shattered and appalled.

“His courageous actions in defending his village until his last breath will forever be etched in our memories. His selflessness and unwavering commitment to protecting his fellow tribesmen serve as a shining example of bravery and resilience,” the association said in a statement.

The World Kuki-Zo Intellectual Council condemned the killing and termed the state government a “killing machine”. It urged the Centre to take full charge of the Manipur administration or impose the President’s rule.

Delhi-based rights body Rights and Risks Analysis Group also said the situation called for the imposition of President’s rule.

It urged the Centre to ensure effective rehabilitation and resettlement of the displaced persons to their original places of inhabitance with safety and security.

The violence in Manipur, which broke out on May 3, has so far left over 120 people dead and an estimated 50,000 others displaced.

GUWAHATI: A gunfight erupted between two groups in strife-torn Manipur on Monday. However, there were no reports of any casualties. Official sources said the incident occurred on the border of Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts. Security forces were deployed in the area to bring the situation under control. The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) said one Manihar Meetei (66) from Sekmai in Imphal West district, who was caught by Kuki village defence volunteers of Kangpokpi district, was freed on Sunday.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Rebel group Kuki National Front, which signed the suspension of operation agreement, intervened and ensured his safe release on humanitarian grounds, the ITLF said. ALSO READ | Kuki groups lift 2-month blockade on NH-2 in Manipur The tribal body released a photo of the decapitated head of a victim of the violence. It said David Thiek, a young Kuki-Zo village volunteer from Churachandpur district, was killed by a mob shortly after Sunday midnight. Several Kuki-Zo organisations condemned the “barbaric” killing. The Hmar Students’ Association Joint Headquarters Delhi said Thiek’s killing left the community shattered and appalled. “His courageous actions in defending his village until his last breath will forever be etched in our memories. His selflessness and unwavering commitment to protecting his fellow tribesmen serve as a shining example of bravery and resilience,” the association said in a statement. The World Kuki-Zo Intellectual Council condemned the killing and termed the state government a “killing machine”. It urged the Centre to take full charge of the Manipur administration or impose the President’s rule. Delhi-based rights body Rights and Risks Analysis Group also said the situation called for the imposition of President’s rule. It urged the Centre to ensure effective rehabilitation and resettlement of the displaced persons to their original places of inhabitance with safety and security. The violence in Manipur, which broke out on May 3, has so far left over 120 people dead and an estimated 50,000 others displaced.