Gujarat’s maritime museum to showcase India’s heritage, says Sonowal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, reviewed the project process of the National Maritime Heritage Complex, Lothal, in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is developing the National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal, Gujarat. This envisages showcasing India’s rich and diverse Maritime Heritage. NMHC is one of the major projects of the Sagarmala Programme under MoPSW and will be the world’s biggest Maritime Museum complex,” Sonowal said.

A memorandum of understanding was signed during the meeting with the Ministry of Defence (Indian Navy and Coast Guard) towards the development of a Naval gallery, ‘The Journey of Indian Navy & Coast Guard’ inside the NMHC complex, he said.

NMHC is being developed as a first-of-its-kind facility in the country dedicated to the legacy of the Maritime Heritage of India. “It will not only showcase India’s rich and diverse maritime glory but will also highlight the robust maritime history and vibrant coastal tradition of our country at one place that would uplift the image of India’s Maritime Heritage in the international forum,” Sonowal said.

He also said that NMHC will act as a centre for learning and understanding India’s diverse maritime history and is being built in such a way that the common man of India can easily understand its history.

This meeting was held along with Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel, Minister of Health & Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Chemicals & Fertilizers Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Tourism, Shantanu Thakur.

NEW DELHI: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, reviewed the project process of the National Maritime Heritage Complex, Lothal, in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is developing the National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal, Gujarat. This envisages showcasing India’s rich and diverse Maritime Heritage. NMHC is one of the major projects of the Sagarmala Programme under MoPSW and will be the world’s biggest Maritime Museum complex,” Sonowal said. A memorandum of understanding was signed during the meeting with the Ministry of Defence (Indian Navy and Coast Guard) towards the development of a Naval gallery, ‘The Journey of Indian Navy & Coast Guard’ inside the NMHC complex, he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); NMHC is being developed as a first-of-its-kind facility in the country dedicated to the legacy of the Maritime Heritage of India. “It will not only showcase India’s rich and diverse maritime glory but will also highlight the robust maritime history and vibrant coastal tradition of our country at one place that would uplift the image of India’s Maritime Heritage in the international forum,” Sonowal said. He also said that NMHC will act as a centre for learning and understanding India’s diverse maritime history and is being built in such a way that the common man of India can easily understand its history. This meeting was held along with Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel, Minister of Health & Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Chemicals & Fertilizers Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Tourism, Shantanu Thakur.