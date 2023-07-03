Home Nation

Locals worried as fresh crack appears near residential building in Joshimath 

Locals expressed apprehension that the land subsidence might only worsen with the arrival of the monsoon.

Published: 03rd July 2023 09:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2023 09:26 PM   |  A+A-

Crack_Joshimath

FILE -Around 868 structures have developed cracks in Joshimath. ( Photo | EPS)

By PTI

GOPESHWAR: A fresh crack has appeared near a residential building in subsidence-hit Joshimath, sparking concerns among residents and the administration that the problem might worsen during the monsoon.

The crack appeared a couple of days ago between the residential building and the retaining wall of the Joshimath-Auli motor road in Sunil ward, Joshimath tehsildar Ravi Shah, who led a team of Public Works Department (PWD) engineers to the spot to examine the problem on Monday, told PTI on the phone.

"Local residents had already filled the crack with soil before our team arrived at the spot to examine the issue," he said, adding the team will continue to keep a watch.

Locals expressed apprehension that the land subsidence might only worsen with the arrival of the monsoon.

"Cracks were already there in Sunil ward and they may have started widening due to the recent spell of rains," Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti spokesperson Kamal Raturi said.

The latest crack is located near the house of Vinod Saklani. It is nearly six-foot-deep, according to residents.

Meanwhile, the Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti staged a dharna at the tehsil office to protest against a study report of scientists on the subsidence issue in Joshimath not being made public even after six months of the crisis.

Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti convenor Atul Sati demanded that the report be made public so that people can find out if the places where they have shifted after vacating their houses are safe or not.

"It is beyond understanding why the state government is not putting the scientific study report on the crisis in public domain," Sati said.

In January, 868 houses in Joshimath had developed cracks. Of these, 181 houses were declared unsafe by the district administration and their occupants were evacuated to safe locations within and outside the town.

Sixty families in Joshimath are living in relief camps.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joshimath subsidence-hit Joshimath land subsidence
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp