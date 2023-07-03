Uttar Pradesh: 28-year-old Sajid Abbasi dies following 'custodial torture'

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A 28-year-old daily wage worker Sajid Abbasi died after he was allegedly beaten up by the police.

The victim, who was from Rataul village of Baghpat district in western UP died, on Sunday, half an hour after being released by local police who had picked him up on suspicion of gambling.

Sajid Abbasi was picked up by local police from an orchard and taken to a check post under the Khekra police station area on suspicion of gambling. He was released after some time but died half an hour later while being taken to a hospital. Sajid's father Babu Abbasi claimed that his son was badly thrashed by the cops at the police check post and that he was released only when his

condition deteriorated.

Even the villagers had seen three police constables beating him mercilessly, said the distraught father.

As a fallout of Sajid's demise, incensed villagers blocked the road demanding action against the cops.

According to SP Baghpat, Arpit Vijayvargiya, the family of the deceased and the villagers were pacified with the assurance of strict action against the culprits.

"He was detained on suspicion of gambling but was later released as police did not have any evidence against him," said the SP.

While the police authorities claimed that no FIR was lodged in the case so far as the family had not given any complaint, Baghpat ASP Manish Kumar said that a probe was already initiated into the incident and the cause of death would be clear only after the autopsy report.

"Action would be taken against those responsible on the basis of the available facts," said the police officer.

Meanwhile, a cop was shunted to police lines in connection with the death.

