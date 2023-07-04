Home Nation

Anil Ambani's wife Tina appears before ED in FEMA case

The investigation against the couple pertains to the possession of certain alleged undisclosed assets abroad and the linked movement of funds, the sources said.

Published: 04th July 2023 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Tina Ambani. (PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Tina Ambani, the wife of Reliance ADA Group Chairman Anil Ambani, on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here for questioning and recording her statement in connection with an investigation linked to the alleged contravention of the foreign exchange law, official sources said.

Anil Ambani recorded his statement in the case on Monday under sections of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and he is expected to appear before the federal agency again later this week for completion of the exercise.

Anil Ambani's alleged links to some offshore companies based in Jersey, the British Virgin Islands and Cyprus are under the probe scanner of the ED.

He had been questioned by the agency in 2020 in a money laundering case against Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others.

In August last year, the income-tax department issued a notice to Anil Ambani under the anti-black money law for allegedly evading Rs 420 crore in taxes on undisclosed funds of more than Rs 814 crore held in two Swiss bank accounts.

The Bombay High Court in March ordered an interim stay on this I-T show-cause notice and penalty demand.

