Centre rolls out scheme for minor rape victims 

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre has launched a scheme which will provide shelter, critical care, and financial, legal and medical support to minor girls whose families have abandoned them due to pregnancy from rape.

Those minor girls, who are orphans or have left their families and chosen to live separately with no means to support themselves, will be provided support too.

The minor girl will be supported till the age of 23 years, and if she wants to surrender the child for adoption, she will be given assistance. Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said the new scheme, which will cost Rs 74.10 crore, will be launched under the aegis of the Nirbhaya scheme. The scheme aims to ensure both infrastructural and financial support for minor pregnant victims who have no means to fend for themselves.

“We have additionally leveraged the administrative structure of Mission Vatsalya in collaboration with state governments and childcare institutions to actualise this support to minor victims on the ground,” she said. Launched in 2021, Mission Vatsalya is focused on the protection and welfare of children. Irani said this additional support under the new scheme would be available for girls up to the age of 18 years at the level of childcare institutions and for women up to 23 years at aftercare facilities.

Along with legal aid, the girls, who have been abandoned by their family due to forced pregnancy, either due to rape, or any other reason, and have no means to support themselves, will also be provided with safe transportation for attending court hearings, she added. The minister said the Centre had accelerated access to justice for minor rape victims by establishing 415 POCSO fast-track courts nationwide. A total of 51,863 POCSO Act cases were lodged in 2021.

