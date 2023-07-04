In Maha, Pawar to address rallies in rebels’ turfs, tour entire state

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: After split in the party and family, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday visited the memorial of his Guru and Maharashtra’s first chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan and announced to rebuild his party from scratch while addressing a rally in Ajit Pawar’s faction minister Dilip Walse Patil’s constituency in Junnar. He addressed the second rally in Beed – the constituency of minister Dhananjay Munde.

Pawar said Ajit is not any distance person. “I will not suspect our Ajit. There can be differences of opinion. Some of our people wanted to expand the party network and they also wanted the responsibility but now they took a different decision.

I am confident that the youth and common people of Maharashtra will support him in his effort of rebuilding the party. In the next two to three months, I will travel the entire state and reach out to the people. Then the situation will be completely in favour of his party,” said the Maratha strong man.

“Some of the people joined the party – that we were opposing and fighting against. We are committed to our ideology. We will continue to fight these communal forces,” he added.

