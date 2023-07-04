Home Nation

Man beaten, dies soon after UP cops pick him

A cop of Uttar Pradesh police was shunted to police lines after a 28-year-old daily wager was allegedly assaulted in custody leading to his death.

Published: 04th July 2023 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Police say a probe has already been initiated into the matter | Twitter

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  A cop of Uttar Pradesh police was shunted to police lines after a 28-year-old daily wager was allegedly assaulted in custody leading to his death. While the family of the victim suspected foul play and charged the cops with merciless thrashing which led to his death, police authorities denied the allegation of assault, saying the matter was being probed. A daily wager of Rataul village of Baghpat district in western UP died, on Sunday, half an hour after being released by local police who had picked him up on suspicion of gambling.

The family of the deceased, claimed that he was given third degree treatment by the cops and the injuries thus sustained led to his death. However, taking action in the incident, a cop was shunted on Monday and sent to police lines in Baghpat. As per the local sources, the victim, Sajid Abbasi, 28, was picked up by local police from an orchard and taken to a check post under Khekra police station area on suspicion of gambling.

He was released after some time but died only half an hour later while being taken to hospital. Sajid’s father Babu Abbasi claimed that his son was badly thrashed by the cops at police check post and that he was released only when his condition deteriorated.

Abbasi claimed that Sajid was rushed to the hospital but he succumbed to the grievous injuries which he had sustained at police check post. Even the villagers had seen three police constables beating him mercilessly, said the distraught father.

As a fallout of the Sajid’s demise, incensed villagers blocked the road demanding action against the cops. 
According to SP Baghpat, Arpit Vijayvargiya, the family of the deceased and the villagers were pacified with the assurance of strict action against the culprits. “He was detained on suspicion of gambling but was later released as police did not have any evidence against him,” said the SP.

While the police authorities claimed that no FIR was lodged in the case so far as the family had filed no complaint, Baghpat ASP Manish Kumar said that a probe was already initiated into the incident and the cause of death would be clear only after the autopsy report.

Victim’s brother Mohammad Wajid Abbasi said that Sajid was just standing near a few men who were playing cards on the street and three constable took him away thinking him to be a part of the gang. “He wasn’t even able to stand properly after being beaten up. When froth started coming out of his mouth, the cops handed him over to us with the directive to get him back,” said Wajid.

Third degree torture, claims family
The family of the deceased, claimed that he was given third degree treatment by the cops and the injuries thus sustained led to his death. However, taking action in the incident, a cop was shunted on Monday and sent to police lines in Baghpat. Half an hour after the daily wager was released, he had passed away.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh assaulted in custody gambling
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp