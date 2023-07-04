Man beaten, dies soon after UP cops pick him

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: A cop of Uttar Pradesh police was shunted to police lines after a 28-year-old daily wager was allegedly assaulted in custody leading to his death. While the family of the victim suspected foul play and charged the cops with merciless thrashing which led to his death, police authorities denied the allegation of assault, saying the matter was being probed. A daily wager of Rataul village of Baghpat district in western UP died, on Sunday, half an hour after being released by local police who had picked him up on suspicion of gambling.

The family of the deceased, claimed that he was given third degree treatment by the cops and the injuries thus sustained led to his death. However, taking action in the incident, a cop was shunted on Monday and sent to police lines in Baghpat. As per the local sources, the victim, Sajid Abbasi, 28, was picked up by local police from an orchard and taken to a check post under Khekra police station area on suspicion of gambling.

He was released after some time but died only half an hour later while being taken to hospital. Sajid’s father Babu Abbasi claimed that his son was badly thrashed by the cops at police check post and that he was released only when his condition deteriorated.

Abbasi claimed that Sajid was rushed to the hospital but he succumbed to the grievous injuries which he had sustained at police check post. Even the villagers had seen three police constables beating him mercilessly, said the distraught father.

As a fallout of the Sajid’s demise, incensed villagers blocked the road demanding action against the cops.

According to SP Baghpat, Arpit Vijayvargiya, the family of the deceased and the villagers were pacified with the assurance of strict action against the culprits. “He was detained on suspicion of gambling but was later released as police did not have any evidence against him,” said the SP.

While the police authorities claimed that no FIR was lodged in the case so far as the family had filed no complaint, Baghpat ASP Manish Kumar said that a probe was already initiated into the incident and the cause of death would be clear only after the autopsy report.

Victim’s brother Mohammad Wajid Abbasi said that Sajid was just standing near a few men who were playing cards on the street and three constable took him away thinking him to be a part of the gang. “He wasn’t even able to stand properly after being beaten up. When froth started coming out of his mouth, the cops handed him over to us with the directive to get him back,” said Wajid.

Third degree torture, claims family

The family of the deceased, claimed that he was given third degree treatment by the cops and the injuries thus sustained led to his death. However, taking action in the incident, a cop was shunted on Monday and sent to police lines in Baghpat. Half an hour after the daily wager was released, he had passed away.

