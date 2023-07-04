Manipur: House of rebel peace broker instrumental in lifting NH 2 blockade set ablaze

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Miscreants set ablaze the house of an insurgent leader in Manipur on Monday night, a day after he had played a key role in the lifting of the blockade enforced on National Highway 2 – the state’s lifeline.

The attack was carried out at the house of Dr Seilen Haokip, who is the spokesperson of the Kuki National Organisation (KNO), in the hill district of Churachandpur. The KNO is a conglomerate of some extremist groups which signed the suspension of operation (SoO) agreement with the government.

There was nobody at the house when it was set ablaze. Haokip told The New Indian Express Online that the attack was carried out by the miscreants and not a mob.

The house went up in flames hours after Haokip issued a clarification about a message that has been circulating on social media in his name. The message related to some confidential meetings of Kuki-Zo leaders with senior political functionaries of the Government of India and Assam.

"I would like to clarify my position on the issue since it has the potential to create misunderstanding and controversy besides hampering communal harmony."

He said elected representatives and leaders of Kuki civil society organisations and SoO groups were frequently meeting senior political functionaries to convey their position on the prevailing security scenario in Manipur and the prevailing trust deficit between Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities.

He also said that the central government was well aware of the demands of the Kukis and had assured its full support in an expeditious and satisfactory resolution of the issue.

“Keeping in view the assurances, senior officials urged the Kuki-Zo leaders to reconsider (lifting) their blockade imposed on NH-02, so as to restore peace and normalcy. As a gesture of good faith, it is incumbent on all of us to support this endeavour. The opening of National Highways, despite our anguish, is a step towards the said objective,” Haokip said.

According to him, although there was a general consensus among the Kuki-Zo leaders on lifting the blockade, the civil society organisations stood opposed to it.

“Therefore, the responsibility fell on SoO groups which have been constantly struggling for the rights of our community. The lifting of the blockade was done with the objective of ensuring uninterrupted supply of essential commodities to all parts of the state and alleviating the plight of people,” Haokip said.



