Delay in UCC corrosive to Indian values, claims V-P Dhankhar

NEW DELHI: Amid widespread discussions on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) continuing in the country, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday strongly pitched for it, saying that it was envisaged by the founding fathers of the Constitution.

Speaking at the convocation of IIT Guwahati, Dhankhar, who is also an acclaimed lawyer, stated that Article 44 of the Constitution clearly states that the state shall endeavour to secure the UCC for its citizens across the country.

“This was the thought process of the founding fathers. Time has come for its implementation and there can be no rationale for impediment or further delay,” he said.

Highlighting the need for UCC in the country, Dhankhar added, “The UCC will bind Bharat and its nationalism more effectively. This was the thought process of the founding fathers of the Constitution. Any further delay in the implementation of the UCC will be corrosive to our values. The underlying sublimity has to be appreciated and understood.”

Dhankar said that he was stunned at the reactions being created against UCC.

“Political stakeholding cannot be at the cost of the nation and nationalism,” he asserted, adding that everyone should think about it as there can be no premise or rationale to impede or delay the implementation of Directive Principles when the countrymen are in ‘Amrit Kaal’.

