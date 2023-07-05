Home Nation

Delhi: Lawyers clash at Tis Hazari Court, shots fired

Several videos of the incident were doing rounds on social media in which the lawyers could be seen hurling abuses at each other, while one among them fired shots in the air.

Published: 05th July 2023 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

Lawyers

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo |EPS)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two lawyer groups fired at each other after a heated exchange at the Tis Hazari Court in Delhi. No injuries were reported. 

The firing happened at 1.30 PM at the Subzi Mandi police station and the cops rushed to the Court, a senior Delhi Police official said. 

"When the Police team reached the spot, it was learnt that two lawyer groups, including office bearers, had allegedly shot in the air and no one was injured," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Delhi has seven district Courts -- Tis Hazari, Rohini, Saket, Dwarka, Karkardooma, Rouse Avenue, Patiala House Court – and the main Delhi High Court. It has been often seen the security apparatus at the Delhi High Court is more stringent rather than the district Court.

Notably, several videos of the incident were doing rounds on social media in which the lawyers could be seen hurling abuses at each other while one among them fired shots in the air. In another purported video, some lawyers could be seen pelting stones and iron rods at each other.

"As of now the situation is normal and we have initiated a legal action," the DCP said further.

Notably, it is not the first time that a city Court has witnessed a firing incident. 

In April, a woman in her mid-forties was shot multiple times at Saket court in south Delhi by a man against whom she was undergoing a legal battle in a case of cheating.

The incident exposed the lack of efficient security apparatus at the District Court of Delhi.

In December 2022, the Delhi Police informed the High Court that in order to strengthen the security arrangements of all the seven district courts in the national capital, 997 security personnel, including those from the local police and CAPF, have been deployed there.

In a status report filed before the high court, the Delhi Police has also said more than 2,700 CCTVs, 85 baggage scanners, 242 hand-held metal detectors and 146 door-frame metal detectors have been installed in the district courts.

In the past two years, a number of restrictions have been introduced, such as allowing only authorized vehicles bearing stickers or ID cards to enter court complexes. These measures were intended to bolster security at court facilities and prevent further violent incidents from taking place. 

