Hubby of UP woman bureaucrat accuses her, 'lover' of 'plotting to murder him'

CHENNAI: A top bureaucrat in UP, Jyoti Maurya, finds herself in a tight corner.

The 36-year-old officer is trending on social media for the wrong reasons. It's a love turned sour, a domestic dispute gone awry thing from what one gathers from reports on Hindi media.

The Bareilly Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) is accused of corruption as well as cheating on her husband, Alok, who is a class - 4 employee with the Panchayat Raj department.

Jyoti married Alok Maurya in 2010 when she was doing her graduation course. Alok was then working as a "sweeper." Alok reportedly helped Jyoti prepare for UPPSC (Uttar Pradesh Civil Service Commission) in Prayagraj. According to reports it was he who supported and funded Jyoti's education which ultimately helped her to crack the state civil services examination.

Jyoti Maurya secured 16th rank in the PCS examination in 2015. He then gave the credit for this success to his father-in-law. Jyoti has been posted in Jaunpur, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj and Lucknow after becoming PCS. The couple have two daughters.

Now, Alok has accused Jyoti and Manish Dubey, her home guard commandant, with whom she is allegedly having an affair, of conspiring to murder him.

Alok lodged a complaint against Manish Dubey and his wife with the Home Guard Headquarters. DG Home Guard VK Maurya has handed over the probe to Deputy Commandant General Santosh Kumar of Prayagraj.

Meanwhile, Dhumanganj Inspector Rajesh Maurya said that Jyoti has filed a dowry harassment case against her husband and others.

Alok Maurya has claimed his wife is a corrupt officer and has received bribes in the form of commissions. As proof of his allegations against his wife, he has provided a diary which contained details about the SDM’s "illicit earnings" which amount to a whopping Rs 6 lakhs in monthly collections, Zee News reported.

Citing details mentioned in the diary provided, the report revealed that Jyoti’s tale of corruption started in early 2019 when she was posted as a probationary officer in the Kaushambi tea subdivision and received bribes in the form of commissions on a monthly basis.

(With inputs from Deepa Sinha, TNIE Online Desk.)

