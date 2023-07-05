Khalistani radicals try to set on fire Indian mission in San Francisco

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Khalistani miscreants tried to vandalise India’s consulate in San Francisco by throwing a gasoline-soaked cloth ball that was set on fire. The arson attempt, the latest in the series of attacks against Indian missions in the US and Canada drew strong condemnation from the US government.

“The US strongly condemns the reported vandalism and attempted arson against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Saturday. Vandalism or violence against diplomatic facilities or foreign diplomats in the US is a criminal offence,” said US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

The radicals also targeted the Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, and Consular General in San Francisco, T V N Prasad, by releasing their photos on posters threatening to avenge the killing of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The protesters are planning a march on July 8 called ‘Khalistan Freedom Rally.’

Taking note of the rising instances of targeted attacks on Indian consulates, especially in the US and Canada, the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday summoned the Canadian High Commissioner, Cameron MacKay. The MEA expressed concerns about the protests outside the Indian High Commission in Ottawa, as well as the consulates in Toronto and Vancouver, scheduled on July 8.

