Mumbai Diary: Advertisement fracas to cost Shinde his chair?

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

Advertisement fracas to cost Shinde his chair?

The cost of one advertisement lays heavy on Shinde. The political circle is abuzz that the controversial advertisement put out by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde-led faction, showing he is more popular than his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, prompted the BJP, mainly Fadnavis, to expedite the Ajit Pawar operation to show Shinde his place in the government. This one advertisement can lose Shinde his chief minister’s chair as well. There has been speculation that once Ajit gets adequate numbers for the government, he may be elevated as CM while Shinde will be shown the exit door gracefully.

Ajit expected Sharad Pawar to quit NCP

Ajit Pawar, who revolted against his uncle and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, was unhappy with his uncle taking a U-turn after he withdrew his resignation and is paying more attention to anti-Ajit Pawar forces in the party. It was decided that once Sharad resigns, Supriya will be appointed party president while Ajit or his close aide will join the party so that they can take the decision of joining the BJP in the absence of senior Pawar. But the former agriculture minister changed his mind and withdrew his resignation which compelled Ajit to revolt and join the hand of BJP with his factions.

Ajit-Sharad not first relatives to fall out

Maharashtra witnessed the third prominent uncle versus nephew political battle. It started with Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray whose nephew Raj Thackeray ran against the party because he lost the space in the party and flouted away to form MNS. Then BJP leader Gopinath Munde, rather than choosing his nephew Dhananjay Munde as his political successor, chose his daughter Panakaja Munde forcing Dhananjay to leave the party and family and join hands with the NCP. Now it will be interesting to see whether Ajit succeeds in his plan to get the CM’s post and get control over the party or face his uncle beating him in a political wrestle once again.

Sudhir Suryawanshi

Our correspondent in Maharashtra

suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com

Advertisement fracas to cost Shinde his chair? The cost of one advertisement lays heavy on Shinde. The political circle is abuzz that the controversial advertisement put out by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde-led faction, showing he is more popular than his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, prompted the BJP, mainly Fadnavis, to expedite the Ajit Pawar operation to show Shinde his place in the government. This one advertisement can lose Shinde his chief minister’s chair as well. There has been speculation that once Ajit gets adequate numbers for the government, he may be elevated as CM while Shinde will be shown the exit door gracefully. Ajit expected Sharad Pawar to quit NCPgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Ajit Pawar, who revolted against his uncle and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, was unhappy with his uncle taking a U-turn after he withdrew his resignation and is paying more attention to anti-Ajit Pawar forces in the party. It was decided that once Sharad resigns, Supriya will be appointed party president while Ajit or his close aide will join the party so that they can take the decision of joining the BJP in the absence of senior Pawar. But the former agriculture minister changed his mind and withdrew his resignation which compelled Ajit to revolt and join the hand of BJP with his factions. Ajit-Sharad not first relatives to fall out Maharashtra witnessed the third prominent uncle versus nephew political battle. It started with Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray whose nephew Raj Thackeray ran against the party because he lost the space in the party and flouted away to form MNS. Then BJP leader Gopinath Munde, rather than choosing his nephew Dhananjay Munde as his political successor, chose his daughter Panakaja Munde forcing Dhananjay to leave the party and family and join hands with the NCP. Now it will be interesting to see whether Ajit succeeds in his plan to get the CM’s post and get control over the party or face his uncle beating him in a political wrestle once again. Sudhir Suryawanshi Our correspondent in Maharashtra suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com