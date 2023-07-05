Narco-terror case: NIA attaches house of 2 brothers

Amit Mukherjee By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken action against two brothers involved in a smuggling case where drugs were disguised as rock salt imported from Pakistan. The NIA has seized the residential property of Bikramjit Singh, also known as Bikram Singh or Vicky, and Maninder Singh, also known as Mani, who are from Amritsar, Punjab.

The property has been attached under section 25(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967, as

it has been identified as “proceeds of terrorism.” The National Investigation Agency had previously arrested the two brothers in connection with this case. So far, the agency has filed four chargesheets, including three supplementary ones, against 13 individuals involved in the case.

The chargesheets have been filed under the relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and the Indian Penal Code. The case pertains to a conspiracy orchestrated by a narco-terror module aiming to smuggle large quantities of drugs into India from Pakistan.

The drugs were concealed within shipments of rock salt imported from across the border. The proceeds from the sale of these smuggled drugs were utilised to acquire movable and immovable properties in Punjab and to fund Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists in the Kashmir Valley.

Previously, the NIA had also seized 60 Kanal and 10 Marla of land and six vehicles in connection with the same case. Additionally, a cash amount of Rs 6,35,000 was confiscated. The investigation into this matter is still going on, according to a spokesperson from the National Investigation Agency.

So far, NIA has filed four chargesheets, including three supplementary ones, against 13 individuals involved in the case, under the sections pertaining to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and the Indian Penal Code.

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken action against two brothers involved in a smuggling case where drugs were disguised as rock salt imported from Pakistan. The NIA has seized the residential property of Bikramjit Singh, also known as Bikram Singh or Vicky, and Maninder Singh, also known as Mani, who are from Amritsar, Punjab. The property has been attached under section 25(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967, as it has been identified as “proceeds of terrorism.” The National Investigation Agency had previously arrested the two brothers in connection with this case. So far, the agency has filed four chargesheets, including three supplementary ones, against 13 individuals involved in the case. The chargesheets have been filed under the relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and the Indian Penal Code. The case pertains to a conspiracy orchestrated by a narco-terror module aiming to smuggle large quantities of drugs into India from Pakistan.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The drugs were concealed within shipments of rock salt imported from across the border. The proceeds from the sale of these smuggled drugs were utilised to acquire movable and immovable properties in Punjab and to fund Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists in the Kashmir Valley. Previously, the NIA had also seized 60 Kanal and 10 Marla of land and six vehicles in connection with the same case. Additionally, a cash amount of Rs 6,35,000 was confiscated. The investigation into this matter is still going on, according to a spokesperson from the National Investigation Agency. So far, NIA has filed four chargesheets, including three supplementary ones, against 13 individuals involved in the case, under the sections pertaining to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and the Indian Penal Code.