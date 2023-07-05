Home Nation

Narco-terror case: NIA attaches house of 2 brothers

The property has been attached under section 25(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967, as it has been identified as “proceeds of terrorism.”

Published: 05th July 2023 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi.

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (Photo | AFP)

By Amit Mukherjee
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken action against two brothers involved in a smuggling case where drugs were disguised as rock salt imported from Pakistan. The NIA has seized the residential property of Bikramjit Singh, also known as Bikram Singh or Vicky, and Maninder Singh, also known as Mani, who are from Amritsar, Punjab. 

The property has been attached under section 25(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967, as 
it has been identified as “proceeds of terrorism.” The National Investigation Agency had previously arrested the two brothers in connection with this case. So far, the agency has filed four chargesheets, including three supplementary ones, against 13 individuals involved in the case.

The chargesheets have been filed under the relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and the Indian Penal Code. The case pertains to a conspiracy orchestrated by a narco-terror module aiming to smuggle large quantities of drugs into India from Pakistan.

The drugs were concealed within shipments of rock salt imported from across the border. The proceeds from the sale of these smuggled drugs were utilised to acquire movable and immovable properties in Punjab and to fund Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists in the Kashmir Valley.

Previously, the NIA had also seized 60 Kanal and 10 Marla of land and six vehicles in connection with the same case. Additionally, a cash amount of Rs 6,35,000 was confiscated. The investigation into this matter is still going on, according to a spokesperson from the National Investigation Agency.

So far, NIA has filed four chargesheets, including three supplementary ones, against 13 individuals involved in the case, under the sections pertaining to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and the Indian Penal Code.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIADrugsdrug smuggling
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp