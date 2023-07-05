Home Nation

Posters outside Sharad Pawar''s residence: 83-year-old warrior waging lone battle

Supporters of Ajit Pawar also gathered outside his Devgiri official residence, also in south Mumbai, before he left to attend the meeting at Bandra.

Published: 05th July 2023 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Commuters move past NCP chief Sharad Pawar's hoardings, in Mumbai, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: NCP chief Sharad Pawar's supporters thronged his residence in south Mumbai on Wednesday, hours ahead of the show of strength meetings convened by him and his nephew Ajit Pawar who has parted ways to become Maharashtra deputy chief minister.

The Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions of the Nationalist Congress Party are holding their meetings in Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in south Mumbai and in Bhujbal Knowledge City in suburban Bandra, respectively, on Wednesday.

Outside Silver Oak, the senior Pawar's residence in south Mumbai, a party worker was seen carrying a banner which read: '83-year-old warrior waging a fight alone'.

"We are hardcore Dada (as Ajit Pawar is called) supporters. We have come all the way from Baramati," an NCP worker told the media outside Devgiri.

MLA Anil Patil claimed that as many as 40 of the 53 party MLAs are with Ajit Pawar.

These will be the first meetings involving all functionaries for both factions since the party split on Sunday after Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs, including Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil and Hasan Mushrif, joined the Eknath Shinde government.

Both factions have claimed that they have most MLAs with them.

