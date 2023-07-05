Home Nation

Six seismogram towers set up in Joshimath to monitor land sinking

The study will help prepare seismic micro-zonation maps, which are very useful in urban planning because they help predict  the impact of earthquakes.

Published: 05th July 2023 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Joshimath sinking

FILE - A residential area affected by land subsidence at Joshimath, in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, January 12, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Jitendra Choubey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Centre of Seismology (NCS) under the Ministry of Earth Sciences recently installed six seismogram towers in Joshimath to monitor land subsidence and develop a robust solution. These towers will facilitate in compiling data for a study on whether the region has natural or man-made hydrological changes causing land subsidence.

The study will help prepare seismic micro-zonation maps, which are very useful in urban planning because they help predict the impact of earthquakes. After this, the Chamoli region, where Joshimath is located, will have its own building design code for future development. It will also help in long-term planning for the sustainable development of high seismic zones in the Himalayan region. The result of this study will come in December this year.

“We have put up six seismogram towers in the Joshimath,” said Dr OP Mishra, director of the National Centre for Seismology. There was already one seismogram tower set up in Joshimath in 1991. “The first tower measured earthquakes at a regional scale, whereas new towers are dedicated to measuring earthquakes at the local scale to get more detailed information. Based on it, Joshimath can be further divided into a number of seismic microzonation maps,” said Dr Mishra.

NCS had conducted a similar study in Gujarat’s Bhuj in 2003, after the great Bhuj earthquake of 2001. Dr Mishra and his team studied the crack density saturation there. M Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, said that this study would record time series data and try to confirm the theory of whether the region has hydrological change due to man-made activities or if climate change has caused land subsidence.

“There are lots of developmental activities going on in that area. At the same time, climatic effects such as frequent runoff rain cause cracks in subsurface levels. We will superimpose our findings to get reasons behind land subsidence,” he said. Scientists explain that the current genesis of land subsidence lies in the 6.8 magnitude earthquake in Chamoli in 1999.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JoshimathJoshimath sinking
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp