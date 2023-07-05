Home Nation

'When will you retire, you're already 83,' Ajit Pawar reminds his uncle

Ajit Pawar said the NCP's status has reduced to a regional party from a national party. 

Published: 05th July 2023 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

NCP leader Ajit Pawar (File Photo| PTI)

Ajit Pawar (File Photo| PTI)

By Online Desk

New deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar on Wednesday accused his uncle and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar of being biased towards his daughter Supriya Sule.

He asked, "Why didn't I get your blessings... Am I not capable of running Maharashtra...We accepted Sule as the party's working president," CNBCTV18 reported.

"When will you retire, you are already 83," Ajit asked his uncle Sharad Pawar in a press conference on Wednesday. He said the NCP's status has reduced to a regional party from a national party. "I will take the NCP forward," the report quoted Ajit Pawar as saying.

Pawar said that whatever happened with Uddhav Thackeray was his destiny. Thackeray resigned as the chief minister of Maharashtra last year after Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde revolted against him, ousting the Maha Aghadi Vikas (MVA) government in the state.

The Ajit Pawar faction which joined the BJP-Shiv Sena Maharashtra government last week held a meeting in Mumbai's Bandra in a bid to prove their strength. At the meeting convened by Ajit Pawar, as many as 35 of 53 NCP MLAs were present, according to PTI.

TAGS
Ajit Pawar Maharashtra deputy chief minister Sharad Pawar
