First IIT campus outside India to come up in Tanzania: MEA

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 which focuses on Internationalisation and recommends that high-performing Indian universities will be encouraged to set up campuses in other countries – IIT will have its first campus outside India in Zanzibar, Tanzania. Programs for the campus will be launched in October this year.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Wednesday in Zanzibar, between India's education ministry, IIT Madras and the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training of Zanzibar. External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar, and the President of Zanzibar were present on the occasion.

"Witnessed the signing of the agreement on setting up of IIT Madras Zanzibar campus. We appreciate the President (Dr Hussein Al Mwinyi) gracing the occasion, as also the presence of his ministers. This historic step reflects India's commitment to the Global South,” said External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar.

This partnership will bring the top-ranked educational expertise of IITM to a prime destination in Africa and serve the imperative current needs of the region.

"The academic programs, curricula, student selection aspects and pedagogical details will be by IIT Madras, whereas the capital and operating expenditure will be met by the government of Zanzibar-Tanzania.

IIT Madras degrees will be awarded to the students enrolled in this campus. The state-of-the-art interdisciplinary degrees are expected to attract a diverse cohort and will include students from Africa and other countries as well. Indian students are also eligible to apply to these programs,” according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The setting up of the IIT Campus is expected to enhance India’s reputation globally and its diplomatic relationships and expand the international footprint of IIT Madras. It is also likely to enhance the quality of IIT Madras education and research further, due to student and faculty diversity from the international campus.

NEW DELHI: In line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 which focuses on Internationalisation and recommends that high-performing Indian universities will be encouraged to set up campuses in other countries – IIT will have its first campus outside India in Zanzibar, Tanzania. Programs for the campus will be launched in October this year. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Wednesday in Zanzibar, between India's education ministry, IIT Madras and the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training of Zanzibar. External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar, and the President of Zanzibar were present on the occasion. "Witnessed the signing of the agreement on setting up of IIT Madras Zanzibar campus. We appreciate the President (Dr Hussein Al Mwinyi) gracing the occasion, as also the presence of his ministers. This historic step reflects India's commitment to the Global South,” said External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); This partnership will bring the top-ranked educational expertise of IITM to a prime destination in Africa and serve the imperative current needs of the region. "The academic programs, curricula, student selection aspects and pedagogical details will be by IIT Madras, whereas the capital and operating expenditure will be met by the government of Zanzibar-Tanzania. IIT Madras degrees will be awarded to the students enrolled in this campus. The state-of-the-art interdisciplinary degrees are expected to attract a diverse cohort and will include students from Africa and other countries as well. Indian students are also eligible to apply to these programs,” according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The setting up of the IIT Campus is expected to enhance India’s reputation globally and its diplomatic relationships and expand the international footprint of IIT Madras. It is also likely to enhance the quality of IIT Madras education and research further, due to student and faculty diversity from the international campus.