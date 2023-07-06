Home Nation

Pune school principal attacked by Hindu activists for 'making students recite Christian prayers'

The principal was attacked after parents of students complained to the activists about their children being forced to recite and take part in Christian prayers.

Published: 06th July 2023 03:16 PM

DY Patil High School Principal Alexander Coates being assaulted by a mob. (Photo | Gayatri Kachhawa Twitter)

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Videos emerged on Wednesday showing the principal of DY Patil High School being assaulted by Hindutva activists on school premises in the Talegaon Dabhade area in Pune.

The principal, Alexander Coates, was attacked by a mob and booked by the police for forcing the students of his school to take part and recite Christian prayers.

According to reports, several parents had complained to the activists about their children being forced to recite Christian prayer. They also said that the students were not given holidays for Hindu festivals.

Additionally, the principal was also accused by the activists of installing CCTV cameras inside the girls' washrooms.

Following the incident, reports suggest that the Pune police have filed a case and are yet to file an FIR.

The school authorities have denied all of the allegations, while also sending Alexander on a long leave until decisions are made regarding the matter.

Similarly, last month, a school teacher in Mumbai was suspended after students and parents alleged that the teacher played Azaan during the morning assembly. 

The teacher was suspended after the parents of the students held a protest led by local BJP MLA Yogesh Sagar.

