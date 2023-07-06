Vatsalya scheme to give education, foster care to orphans

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Orphans, street children and kids in difficult situations will now be provided financial support, education, foster care and rehabilitation, said an official from the Ministry of Women and Child Development on Wednesday. The Child Welfare and Protection Committee (CWC), under the Ministry of Women and Child Development, has been tasked with identifying children in need of support, the official said.

The beneficiaries are being assisted with sponsorship, foster care and adoption under the ministry’s Mission Vatsalya Scheme, which aims to provide child protection and development aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals.

“Sponsorship facilities will be provided to these children recommended by the CWC and approved by the Sponsorship and Foster Care Approval Committee,” the official said, adding that “states and Union Territories will be requested to extend sponsorship facilities to the eligible children.”

Under the sponsorship programme, the children will be supported through different modes of non-institutional care, which includes two types of financial assistance, the official explained. While one will be government-aided sponsorship, the second will be private.“Financial assistance may be extended to vulnerable children living with extended families or biological relatives for supporting their educational, nutritional and health needs,” the official said.

In foster care, the child’s responsibility will be undertaken by an unrelated family. In this case, financial support will be provided to biologically unrelated foster parents for nurturing the child, the official added. Also, arrangements will be made to ensure these legally free children are adopted. “Specialised Adoption Agencies will facilitate the adoption programme,” the official said.

Moreover, aftercare arrangements will also be made for these children. The children who are leaving a childcare institution on completion of 18 years of age may be provided with financial support to facilitate the child’s reintegration into society. Such support may be given to children aged between 18 and 21 years. However, this age limit can be raised up to 23 years in a bid to help the child become self-dependent, added the official.

