'You are now my friend': CM Chouhan sits on floor, washes feet of tribal man who was peed on

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday washed the feet of a tribal youth, on whom a man had urinated, to express sorrow over the incident and apologised to him.

Chouhan said he was saddened by the incident, as he washed the feet of the youth, Dashmat Rawat, while sitting on the floor at the CM's residence in Bhopal.

He called the youth 'Sudama' and said, "Dashmat, you are now my friend."

Chouhan also discussed various issues with him on the occasion, especially to know whether the benefits of different welfare schemes were reaching him, an official said.

Sidhi peeing case victim tribal Dashmath Rawat met CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan at latter's residence in Bhopal. CM washed Dashmath's feet before apologizing for the savage incident. Addressed Dashmath as friend Sudama. @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard @santwana99 @Shahid_Faridi_ pic.twitter.com/NoB8s2RxHJ — Anuraag Singh (@anuraag_niebpl) July 6, 2023

Earlier, the CM and the tribal man together planted a sapling at the Smart City Park here.

WATCH |

Police on Wednesday arrested Pravesh Shukla, who is accused of urinating on the tribal man in Sidhi district.

Action under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) was also initiated, an official earlier said.

A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms on Tuesday, following which the police registered a case against him.

